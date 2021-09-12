Hot and humid weather likely in Karachi till Sept 14, temperature to soar to 39°C: Met Office

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Sunday issued a hot and humid weather forecast for Karachi till Sept 14, predicting that temperatures could rise up to 39 degrees Celsius.

In its weather outlook, the PMD said, "yesterday's low over Rajasthan has shifted to east with its trough extending westwards."

As a result, isolated rains, along with thunderstorms, were likely to occur in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin, it said.

Meanwhile, Karachi would experience hot and humid weather, with the minimum temperature expected to be 26°C while the maximum temperature could go up to 39 degrees Celsius.

Sindh experienced its first heatwave of the season at the end of March, followed by a second in April during which the temperature in the metropolis soared to 43.6°C.

According to the Met department, it was the hottest day of April in 18 years in Karachi, which experienced heatwave-like conditions for almost a week.

The city again experienced hot weather in May under the influence of the cyclonic storm Tauktae when the temperature rose to 43.5°C.

In 2015, Karachi experienced the deadliest heatwave Pakistan had seen in over 50 years.

Starting June 19 that year, the coastal city witnessed sweltering heat that continued for more than five days and in its wake left over 1,200 people dead and 40,000 suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.