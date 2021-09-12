Dawn Logo

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document outlining contacts between hijackers, Saudi associates

ReutersPublished September 12, 2021 - Updated September 12, 2021 05:10pm
The Tribute in Light art installation is seen from Empire State Building, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in New York City, New York, US on September 11. — Reuters
The Tribute in Light art installation is seen from Empire State Building, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in New York City, New York, US on September 11. — Reuters

The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden.

Relatives of the victims had called on Biden to skip memorial events to mark Saturday's 20th anniversary if he did not declassify documents that they have contended will show Saudi Arabian authorities supported the plot.

The partially redacted 16-page document released by the FBI outlined contacts between the hijackers and Saudi associates, but no evidence that the government in Riyadh was complicit in the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

Saudi Arabia has long said it had no role in the attacks. The Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent out of hours late on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sept 8, the embassy said Saudi Arabia has always advocated for transparency around the events of Sept 11, 2001, and welcomes the release by the United States of classified documents relating to the attacks.

"As past investigations have revealed, including the 9/11 Commission and the release of the so-called '28 Pages', no evidence has ever emerged to indicate that the Saudi government or its officials had previous knowledge of the terrorist attack or were in any way involved," the embassy's statement said.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia. A US government commission found no evidence that Saudi Arabia directly funded Al Qaeda, the group given safe haven by the Taliban in Afghanistan at the time. It left open whether individual Saudi officials might have.

The families of roughly 2,500 of those killed, and more than 20,000 people who suffered injuries, businesses and various insurers, have sued Saudi Arabia seeking billions of dollars.

In a statement on behalf of the organisation 9/11 Families United, Terry Strada, whose husband Tom was killed on Sept 11, said the document released by the FBI on Saturday put to bed any doubts about Saudi complicity in the attacks.

"Now the Saudis' secrets are exposed and it is well past time for the Kingdom to own up to its officials' roles in murdering thousands on American soil," the statement said.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 12, 2021 12:34pm
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 12, 2021 12:36pm
"USA says.." Again? 9/11 effected the whole world. Nothing less than a neutral Enquiry Commission can be trusted to find out the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 12, 2021 12:43pm
The partially redacted 16-page document released by the FBI, with portions blacked out which are harmful for the US administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Fiaz
Sep 12, 2021 01:29pm
The land of the braves and home of the free have been hoodwinked by the people in power the whole truth will never be known about the events that led to tragic act.but the people deserve to know the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Sep 12, 2021 01:59pm
Can't see what exactly was classified in so far declassified documents.
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Sep 12, 2021 02:24pm
Dont see any justification to attack Afganistan and occupied for 20 years...Killing thousands of Innocent people...Is this not other from of terrorism...to invade a sovereign nation and blatantly use of fire power..Hope with humiliated exit from Afghanistan...West will learn a lesson and think hundred times before attacking any other sovereign nation...
Reply Recommend 0
arshad
Sep 12, 2021 03:05pm
EYE WASH.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Sep 12, 2021 03:11pm
Flood gates of law suits against the Saudi government and individuals are in the offing.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Sep 12, 2021 05:18pm
They skipped the part of FBI involvement.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Sep 12, 2021 06:02pm
Everyone knows which country was involved. It's where the mastermind was finally found.
Reply Recommend 0

