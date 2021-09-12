Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 12, 2021

Reporters to boycott president’s address to joint sitting

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished September 12, 2021 - Updated September 12, 2021 08:56am
President Dr Arif Alvi addresses a joint session of parliament in this Aug 20, 2020 file photo. — White Star
President Dr Arif Alvi addresses a joint session of parliament in this Aug 20, 2020 file photo. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) on Satur­day announced boycotting the presidential address at the joint sitting of parliament on Sept 13 (Monday) in protest against the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

The decision was taken by the PRA’s executive body after reviewing the recommendations of the association’s walkout committee.

It was unanimously decided to walk out of the parliament during the president’s address.

“We hope that the unanimous decision of the PRA walkout and the democratic right to peaceful protest will not be sabotaged by the government,” the PRA said in a tweet.

The PRA said that it had received a request from the National Press Club for the boycott from the press gallery of the parliament during the address of the president on Sept 13.

The NPC had highlighted several issues faced by the journalists and against the proposed PMDA.

The other demands are payment of salaries to journalists, end of cuts made in the salaries of media personnel and arrest of persons accused of being involved in attacks on journalists.

The PRA’s walkout committee is chaired by Ms Nayyar Ali and its members are: Atif Butt, Imran Mukhtar, Tariq Aziz, Usman Khan, Naveed Butt, Waqar Syed, Saqib Virk and Sajid Farooq.

The committee unanimously recommended the walkout from the session on Monday.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) is going to stage a historic sit-in outside Parliament House against the government plans to establish a new headquarter of censorship in the name of Pakistan Media Development Authority.

Meanwhile, PFUJ has appealed to the entire journalists’ community, civil society, human rights groups, trade unions, workers’ associations, students’ groups, digital rights advocates and citizens to join their sit-in outside Parliament House.

A statement issued by PFUJ president Shahzada Zulfiqar and general secretary Nasir Zaidi said, “We are appealing to all sections of media, civil society and concerned citizens from all walks of life to join and participate in the peaceful PFUJ dharna on the morning of September 13, 2021.”

PFUJ has announced that the sit-in camp will be established outside Parliament House on Sunday and its leaders will spend night in the camp till the conclusion of joint sitting of the parliament on Monday.

The statement said the sit-in is aimed at demonstrating solidarity and receving widespread support against the creation of PMDA and strategising the protection of the freedom of expression of citizens, defending the rights of journalists and pre-empting the planned assault on independent media in the country.

In another development federal Mi­­nister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government firmly believed in fundamental, democratic and constitutional rights of the freedom of expression and wanted to take all stakeholders on board to create consensus on the draft of PMDA.

During a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner the minister said that PMDA was aimed to ensure a cohesive approach to media development and efficient management besides providing one-window operation to media practitioners and consumers.

He said that the government also wanted to streamline and ease the process for issuance of NOC of the film in order to give boost to film industry. He clarified that no criminal section was being included in the media development authority law. He said that protection, perseverance and promotion of the democratic values of freedom of expression and right to criticism were vital for any democratic and civilised society.

The minister said the idea was to streamline the regulatory functions of media at one forum as there were presently seven regulatory bodies related to media. He added that not only the media regulatory authorities were scattered, but there was also no regulatory framework for digital media. He highlighted the contents of PMDA to the British high commissioner.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zahid
Sep 12, 2021 09:41am
Fascist govt.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Beyond the Serena swagger
Updated 12 Sep 2021

Beyond the Serena swagger

They need international cooperation, even if recognition is not on the cards as we speak.
Green finance
12 Sep 2021

Green finance

Tectonic shifts are underway in investment and finance

Editorial

Inexcusable remarks
Updated 12 Sep 2021

Inexcusable remarks

EVEN judging by the uncivil levels to which political discourse has sunk in recent years, the ugly outburst by...
12 Sep 2021

Banned groups

THE participation of individuals linked to the proscribed TLP in the cantonment board elections has again brought up...
12 Sep 2021

Covid vaccination

THOUGH still far from the target of fully inoculating 70m people, the government’s efforts to administer both ...
20 years after 9/11
Updated 11 Sep 2021

20 years after 9/11

The genuine pain and anguish of 9/11 gave way to the vulgar projection of American power across the globe.
11 Sep 2021

Opposition rivalry

THERE may be one purpose but there are several differences. This is how many would define the deeply divided...
11 Sep 2021

Empathy, not prosecution

ON Sept 9, World Suicide Prevention Day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appealed for a more compassionate...