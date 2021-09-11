Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 11, 2021

'Will not allow it': Asad Umar rejects Sindh's proposal to collect KMC taxes through power bills

Imtiaz AliPublished September 11, 2021 - Updated September 11, 2021 08:11pm
Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar (left) addresses a press conference in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar (left) addresses a press conference in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday opposed the Sindh government's proposal to collect taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) through electricity bills, saying the federal government would not allow it.

“I have spoken to Energy Minister Hammad Azhar regarding this matter and we will not permit the collection of taxes through power bills,” said the minister, while speaking to the media in Karachi.

On Wednesday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had unveiled the provincial government's plan to collect two taxes on behalf of the KMC — fire tax and conservancy tax — from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly K-Electric bill.

Shah had said that Rs100 and Rs200 would be charged respectively from two categories of consumers [to be carved by the provincial administration] in the KE bill.

The chief minister had said that he was working to strengthen Karachi's local bodies financially so that they could serve citizens from their own resources.

During today's conference, Umar said there were discrepancies in the last census held in Karachi in 2017, and recalled that the Council of Common Interests had also acknowledged these concerns.

He said the government would now use "digital technology" for the census. "We had constituted a team of experts and they have completed their consultations on the matter," he said.

The minister said that the Ministry of Information and Technology, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, National Database and Registration Authority, National Telecom Corporation and Suparco will be taken on board during the process.

"We don't want any discrepancies. We will keep the census transparent," he said.

He also pointed out that water supply was another major issue for Karachiites, adding that work on the K-IV project was expected to start in Feb 2022.

'Tax money to be spent in a transparent manner'

Responding to the federal government's refusal of the Sindh government's proposal in his press talk later in the day, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab insisted he would ensure the revenue generated through the proposed taxes in power bills will be spent on the city's development in a transparent manner.

Wahab said that KMC was not "begging", adding the collection of municipal utility tax will be released on the corporation's website.

He asked critics of the KMC to let the institution "stand on its own feet", adding that Karachi's infrastructure was ruined due to political interference.

The administrator said nobody would remain in power forever. "We have to strengthen this institution. I will do whatever I can for Karachi, no matter how many obstacles we face," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rash of prosecutions
11 Sep 2021

Rash of prosecutions

Our right to speak, write, move and meet should not depend on ministers’ whims.
Death of dialogue
Updated 11 Sep 2021

Death of dialogue

Azam Swati’s party has been bottling up its rage against the ECP for quite a while now.
Factory on fire
Updated 10 Sep 2021

Factory on fire

Unregistered factories producing exclusively exportable products are effectively death traps for our workers.

Editorial

20 years after 9/11
Updated 11 Sep 2021

20 years after 9/11

The genuine pain and anguish of 9/11 gave way to the vulgar projection of American power across the globe.
11 Sep 2021

Opposition rivalry

THERE may be one purpose but there are several differences. This is how many would define the deeply divided...
11 Sep 2021

Empathy, not prosecution

ON Sept 9, World Suicide Prevention Day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appealed for a more compassionate...
Land record online
10 Sep 2021

Land record online

Doubtful and ambiguous land titles are a huge impediment in the evolution of the housing and construction-financing industry.
10 Sep 2021

For a free media

IN the face of the inflexible attitude of the government on the proposed media regulatory body issue, journalists’...
10 Sep 2021

Not in school

A LOT has been said about the country’s appallingly large out-of-school child population and how it adversely...