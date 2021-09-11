Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 11, 2021

Saad Rafique demands action over Azam Swati's 'threats' against ECP

Dawn.comPublished September 11, 2021 - Updated September 11, 2021 03:28pm
PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

A day after Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati passed scathing remarks against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique urged the relevant institutions and civil society to take notice of the minister's "threats" and take action on the matter.

On Friday, Swati had lashed out at the ECP, accusing it of "always" rigging polls.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by PPP Senator Taj Haider and called to discuss proposed amendments to the Elections (Amendment) Act, 2021, he had commented that institutions like the ECP should be “set on fire”. Swati had also alleged that the commission took bribes to rig polls.

The amendments, proposed by the government, primarily seek the use of electronic voting machines in elections and giving expatriates the right to vote — two issues that have been a point of contention between the government and the opposition for long.

Swati's comments on the matter have drawn strong criticism from the opposition, including censure by Rafique on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the PML-N leader said while referring to Swati's remarks: "They need to hold their tongue."

He said it was perhaps for the first time in history that "the ECP has taken a stand on principles," and in that case, it was the collective responsibility of the civil society, lawyers and political parties to take notice of the threats made against the ECP and take measures to defend and protect the country's institutions.

"If the government is making such threats, it is the responsibility of Pakistan's civil society and political parties to fulfil their responsibility and their voice [against such verbal attacks]," he reiterated.

He said that instead of responding to the ECP's objections over electoral reform with logical answers, the ruling party resorted to threatening the body.

On the matter of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf expressing the resolve to pass the election reforms bill, the PML-N leader said the bill could not be passed as it lacked the majority in the National Assembly.

He added that no one, including Pakistan's civil society and intelligence, would accept an election conducted via electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Their majority in the National Assembly is fake," he said. "Who will accept legislation that is based on a fake majority?"

He further stated that electoral reforms had more to do with reaching a common ground with the opposition than legislation. "And if we don't agree [with the reforms], who would accept them?"

He then reiterated that relevant institutions, whose responsibility was to serve justice, should take notice of action over threats made against the ECP.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abbas shah
Sep 11, 2021 03:39pm
Talbani instinct can not be well come in Pakistan .
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 11, 2021 03:51pm
Saad Rafiq should be in jail
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rash of prosecutions
11 Sep 2021

Rash of prosecutions

Our right to speak, write, move and meet should not depend on ministers’ whims.
Death of dialogue
Updated 11 Sep 2021

Death of dialogue

Azam Swati’s party has been bottling up its rage against the ECP for quite a while now.
Factory on fire
Updated 10 Sep 2021

Factory on fire

Unregistered factories producing exclusively exportable products are effectively death traps for our workers.

Editorial

20 years after 9/11
Updated 11 Sep 2021

20 years after 9/11

The genuine pain and anguish of 9/11 gave way to the vulgar projection of American power across the globe.
11 Sep 2021

Opposition rivalry

THERE may be one purpose but there are several differences. This is how many would define the deeply divided...
11 Sep 2021

Empathy, not prosecution

ON Sept 9, World Suicide Prevention Day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appealed for a more compassionate...
Land record online
10 Sep 2021

Land record online

Doubtful and ambiguous land titles are a huge impediment in the evolution of the housing and construction-financing industry.
10 Sep 2021

For a free media

IN the face of the inflexible attitude of the government on the proposed media regulatory body issue, journalists’...
10 Sep 2021

Not in school

A LOT has been said about the country’s appallingly large out-of-school child population and how it adversely...