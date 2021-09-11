Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 11, 2021

Four minors among seven die in heavy rain in Punjab

Dawn ReportPublished September 11, 2021 - Updated September 11, 2021 10:55am
A train passes through rainwater accumulated on the track at Kot Lakhpat Railway Station. — White Star / M Arif
A train passes through rainwater accumulated on the track at Kot Lakhpat Railway Station. — White Star / M Arif

LAHORE: Seven people, including four minors, were killed and 25 others were injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of the province on Friday.

Three minors lost their lives in a roof collapse incident as heavy rain lashed the city. According to Rescue 1122, seven people sustained injuries in Lahore and 18 in other districts of central Punjab in rain-related accidents.

Starting in the morning, the intermittent rain continued for several hours, inundating several roads and low-lying areas.

According to Rescue 1122, three children lost their lives when the roof of their house collapsed in Old Kahna Main Bazaar. The rain also caused massive traffic jams on different roads.

According to Met officials, Lakshmi Chowk area received the highest 167mm rain, Tajpura 134mm, Farrukhabad 133mm, Gulshan-i-Ravi 126mm, Nishtar Town 124mm, Mughalpura 110 mm and airport 58mm. The rain was also reported in different cities of the province, including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mangla, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar.

The current wet wave and its pattern will continue for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar asked Wasa to clear rainwater from low-lying areas.

He said citizens should not face any difficulty and smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured.

CM’s focal person for digital media Azhar Mashwani tweeted that the majority of the areas had been cleared.

Meanwhile, district administration officials visited different areas of the city to see efforts to pump out water.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mutazir Mehdi also visited different areas of the city to clear traffic.

LESCO: Tripping of over 200 electricity feeders played havoc with the power distribution system as several localities of city remained without power for several hours.

The situation worsened when the Lesco field teams started energizing the feeders one by one with lowering of the rain intensity.

“The electricity supply in our area remained suspended for almost 12 hours on Friday. First we came to know that our feeder has tripped due to rain. And later we came to know that another fault has emerged that led to prolonged power suspension,” Tahir, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu area, said.

OKARA: Two persons were killed during rain while six others were injured in four incidents in Okara district, which received 76.6mm rain accompanied by thunderstorm..

Allah Ditta, a farmer, was cutting fodder in the fields at Mandi Ahmadabad when lightning struck him, killing him on the spot.

In the second incident, two-year-old Ahmad touched an electricity pole at Chak 2/4L near the city and died after receiving a shock.

In the third incident, the roof of the house of a poor family collapsed at Jabooka Chowk, 15km from Okara city. As a result, a woman and her minor daughter and son were buried under the debris.

The Rescue 1122 rescued all the three of them; however, they received multiple injuries. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) City Hospital.

In another incident, the roof of a bakery collapsed at Hujra Shah Muqeem, resulting in injuries to three men.

KASUR: Two persons died in rain-related incidents in the district.

A woman died as the roof of her cattle pen collapsed at Zaheerabad Colony near Chunian.

Sakina Bibi was milking buffaloes when the roof of the shed caved in. Locals and Rescue 1122 took the body out of the debris.

In another incident, the lightning claimed the life of a youth in the fields at Bhagiwal Araianwala village near Khudian.

Two buffaloes of farmer Sikandar died when the lightning struck them at village Bhamba Kalan of Kot Radha Kishan.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rash of prosecutions
11 Sep 2021

Rash of prosecutions

Our right to speak, write, move and meet should not depend on ministers’ whims.
Death of dialogue
Updated 11 Sep 2021

Death of dialogue

Azam Swati’s party has been bottling up its rage against the ECP for quite a while now.
Factory on fire
Updated 10 Sep 2021

Factory on fire

Unregistered factories producing exclusively exportable products are effectively death traps for our workers.

Editorial

20 years after 9/11
Updated 11 Sep 2021

20 years after 9/11

The genuine pain and anguish of 9/11 gave way to the vulgar projection of American power across the globe.
11 Sep 2021

Opposition rivalry

THERE may be one purpose but there are several differences. This is how many would define the deeply divided...
11 Sep 2021

Empathy, not prosecution

ON Sept 9, World Suicide Prevention Day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appealed for a more compassionate...
Land record online
10 Sep 2021

Land record online

Doubtful and ambiguous land titles are a huge impediment in the evolution of the housing and construction-financing industry.
10 Sep 2021

For a free media

IN the face of the inflexible attitude of the government on the proposed media regulatory body issue, journalists’...
10 Sep 2021

Not in school

A LOT has been said about the country’s appallingly large out-of-school child population and how it adversely...