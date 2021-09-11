Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 11, 2021

Malala urges world to speak with one voice for Afghan women

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished September 11, 2021 - Updated September 11, 2021 10:46am
A file photo of Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai. — Reuters/File
A file photo of Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai. — Reuters/File

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged the international community to speak with one voice to ensure that Afghan girls are allowed to go to school and their teachers are allowed to work.

Malala, the youngest Nobel laureate ever, briefed the UN Security Council on Thursday afternoon, on how the change of rulers in Afghanistan could impact the country’s women and girls.

Sharing her experience of running from gunfire and explosions on the street of Swat, she said her childhood 15 years ago was marked by public floggings, schools that closed their doors to girls and banners in shopping malls asking women to stay out.

“This is a story that many Afghan girls may share if we do not act,” she warned, calling on the Council to send a clear and unequivocal message to the Taliban that upholding the rights of women and girls was a precondition of any working relationship with them.

The briefing followed media reports that the Taliban, who returned to Kabul last month after 20 years, were once again limiting girls’ access to education and were forcing them to stay home.

“I raised my voice for every girl’s right to go to school. I saw a gunman stop my school bus, call my name, and fire a bullet at me. I was 15 years old,” she told the Security Council. “I saw my home transformed from a place of peace to a place of fear in just three years.”

Malala, who was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan as she left school in 2012, urged the council to recognise “girls’ education as a powerful tool for building peace and security” and protect Afghan women and girls. Malala now heads a multi-million-dollar fund that promotes girls’ education across the world.

“Afghan women are demanding the right to choose their own future. In Kabul, their protests are met with tear gas, rifle butts and metal clubs,” said Mala while reminding the international community why they needed to act now.

She said she has worked with many Afghan women educators and advocates who spent the last two decades rebuilding an education system from scratch.

“Because of their efforts, 39 per cent of children attending schools in Afghanistan last year were girls,” she said. “Now that progress and those girls’ futures are under threat.”

Malala said she learned from Afghans that in some places girls’ secondary schools were being shut and teachers and students were being asked to stay home while many female teachers were told they no longer had jobs.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Emraan UK
Sep 11, 2021 10:55am
Why dont she come back and open a big school for girls on Pak/Afghan border rather than sitting in UK and enjoying a celebrity status.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 11, 2021 10:58am
Last you spoke against US/UK forces bombing and killing Afghan women, men was when?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Sep 11, 2021 10:59am
She is right. Afghan men are not the priority. How much the feminists will create difference between men and women and divide the families on the basis of gender.
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Sep 11, 2021 11:05am
Schools are open in Afghanistan. You may try to stay relevant if you wish.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Sep 11, 2021 11:13am
Kashmiri Girls face the worst form of brutality , anything you wanna say on that?
Reply Recommend 0
Rock
Sep 11, 2021 11:21am
@Sajjad, really?
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Sep 11, 2021 11:22am
How about speaking in one voice for Palestinians and Kashmiris?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rash of prosecutions
11 Sep 2021

Rash of prosecutions

Our right to speak, write, move and meet should not depend on ministers’ whims.
Death of dialogue
Updated 11 Sep 2021

Death of dialogue

Azam Swati’s party has been bottling up its rage against the ECP for quite a while now.
Factory on fire
Updated 10 Sep 2021

Factory on fire

Unregistered factories producing exclusively exportable products are effectively death traps for our workers.

Editorial

20 years after 9/11
Updated 11 Sep 2021

20 years after 9/11

The genuine pain and anguish of 9/11 gave way to the vulgar projection of American power across the globe.
11 Sep 2021

Opposition rivalry

THERE may be one purpose but there are several differences. This is how many would define the deeply divided...
11 Sep 2021

Empathy, not prosecution

ON Sept 9, World Suicide Prevention Day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appealed for a more compassionate...
Land record online
10 Sep 2021

Land record online

Doubtful and ambiguous land titles are a huge impediment in the evolution of the housing and construction-financing industry.
10 Sep 2021

For a free media

IN the face of the inflexible attitude of the government on the proposed media regulatory body issue, journalists’...
10 Sep 2021

Not in school

A LOT has been said about the country’s appallingly large out-of-school child population and how it adversely...