UN asks Taliban to stop targeting protesters, journalists

AFPPublished September 11, 2021 - Updated September 11, 2021 10:13am
DOHA: Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Hamad International Airport in Qatar’s capital on Friday. A flight transporting foreign evacuees, including 49 French citizens and their families, arrived in Doha after flying from Kabul airport, the second charter flight carrying foreigners and Afghans since a US-led evacuation ended on Aug 30.—AFP
GENEVA: The UN on Friday criticised the Taliban’s increasingly harsh response to peaceful protests, including using live rounds, and warned that nearly all Afghan households weren’t getting enough to eat.

“We call on the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force towards, and the arbitrary detention of, those exercising their right to peaceful assembly and the journalists covering the protests,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the United Nations human rights office.

Her office said armed fighters had been using live ammunition and whips to disperse crowds, killing at least four people since mid-August.

The Taliban have pledged a more moderate brand of rule than in their 1996-2001 reign. But they have shown clear signs that they will not tolerate opposition.

Earlier this week armed Taliban dispersed hundreds of protesters in cities across Afghanistan, including in Herat, where two people were shot dead.

Shamdasani said the rights office had also received credible reports that a man and a boy were shot dead as Taliban gunmen sought to disperse crowds during national flag-raising ceremonies held last month.

“Firearms must never be used except in response to an imminent threat of death or serious injury,” she said.

On Wednesday, at least five journalists were arrested and two severely beaten for several hours.

“One journalist was reported to have been told, as he was being kicked in the head, that you are lucky you have not been beheaded,” she said.

“(There is) a lot of intimidation of journalists who are trying to simply do their job,” she said.

The Taliban said on Wednesday that protests would need prior authorisation from the justice ministry.

The following day, they ordered telecommunications companies to block internet on mobile phone service in some areas of Kabul, Shamdasani said.

Parents skip meals

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme warned that a massive 93 per cent of households in the conflict-wracked country were not consuming a sufficient amount of food.

“Three in four families are already reducing portion sizes or borrowing food,” according to random phone surveys carried out from August 21 to September 5 in all of the country’s 34 provinces, said WFP Deputy Regional Director for Asia Pacific Anthea Webb.

“Parents are skipping meals entirely to allow children to eat,” she said. “The proportion of households resorting to extreme coping strategies has doubled — a clear sign that many families are teetering on the edge of absolute destitution,” she warned.

The UN is seeking to raise some $600 million from donors for Afghanistan at a Geneva conference that starts next Monday.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2021

Comments (5)
Fastcrack
Sep 11, 2021 10:21am
Taliban will never leave voilence, that is only thing they know
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Sep 11, 2021 10:41am
Interesting the UN did nothing to stop the war and now they are using any excuse.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Sep 11, 2021 10:42am
UN can ask any thing after recognising their government.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 11, 2021 11:00am
How many times did they condemn the US for, bombing and killing thousands of Afghan civilians?
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Sep 11, 2021 11:11am
UN is child of USA
Reply Recommend 0

