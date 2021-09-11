Dawn Logo

US to engage with Taliban when it’s in America’s interest

Anwar IqbalPublished September 11, 2021 - Updated September 11, 2021 07:19am
In this file photo, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news briefing. — Reuters/File
WASHINGTON: The United States would engage with the Taliban when it’s in America’s interest to do so, although it’s not yet ready to recognise the Taliban government.

At a Thursday afternoon’s news briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price also said that Pakistan shared concerns of the international community on Afghanistan and wanted to protect the gains of the last 20 years.

“There’s a distinction … between broad issues like recognition and legitimacy and practical engagement,” said Mr Price while explaining how the Biden administration plans to engage with the Taliban.

State Dept says Pakistan working to protect gains of last 20 years

“I think you’ve heard from us, you’ve heard from other governments, that when it is in our interest to engage the Taliban on the basis of our national self-interest, we will do that,” he said, adding that at the ministerial meeting “we heard a similar sentiment from other countries involved as well”.

Asked to comment on Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, Mr Price said Islamabad conveyed its position on Afghanistan at a recent ministerial meeting co-hosted by the US and Germany.

“Pakistan was engaged in the ministerial meeting, and we heard from the Pakistanis very similar sentiment to what we heard from other countries that participated,” he said. “There was widespread agreement, including from our Pakistani partners, that the gains of the last 20 years should not be squandered.”

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas co-hosted the ministerial meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday. Both Pakistan and India participated in the meeting along with a dozen other countries and international groups, like the European Union, Nato and the United Nations.

Secretary Blinken used his speech to urge unity in mitigating a potential humanitarian crisis and on holding the Taliban accountable on counterterrorism, safe passage for foreign and Afghan citizens and on forming an inclusive government that respects basic rights.

Secretary Blinken said that the United States would continue to “use economic, diplomatic, and political tools to support the rights of the Afghan people, especially women and girls, and to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorism”.

The participants, particularly Afghanistan’s neighbours, agreed to do everything “we can, to prevent a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan”, Mr Price said.

“And this is especially acutely held and felt by those countries bordering Afghanistan, knowing that the humanitarian implications could be acute for those countries in the region,” he added.

“That’s why the US was reviewing its bilateral assistance to the government of Afghanistan and has continued to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” Mr Price said.

Even in recent months, he said, the US has provided hundreds of millions of dollars of humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. In June, the US provided over $250 million to Afghans, which doubled to $500 million in July. Some of this is intended for internally displaced persons inside Afghanistan.

“It’s an enduring commitment, felt dearly not only by the United States but by countries in the region and by countries well beyond,” Mr Price said.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2021

Afghan War
Pakistan

El Cid
Sep 11, 2021 07:22am
Pakistan does not learn from experience and is wiling to be bitten from the same hole again and again.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Sep 11, 2021 07:23am
Nobody cares if the US recognise the Taliban government or not. They are now here and they are going to stay.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 11, 2021 07:28am
“ In June, the US provided over $250 million to Afghans, which doubled to $500 million in July” Where did that money go? Ashraf Ghani’s pockets? No wonder why he chose to flee to UAE, instead of USA
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Sep 11, 2021 07:38am
@A Bostonian, thats not how diplomacy and relationship between countries run my friend. You may care or not care but everyone is entitled to their own thinking, honestly.
Reply Recommend 0
Tman
Sep 11, 2021 07:51am
What the instigator India was doing in the meeting. Keep her away.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 11, 2021 07:53am
The race to win Afghanistan is on. Lets see who puts up the best excuse.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 11, 2021 07:53am
The US is no longer in any position to dictate terms and conditions to the Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 11, 2021 07:55am
Wow. The USA commemorating 9/11. The best way for USA to stop adding insult to injury is to accept that the whole thing was a M-I-Complex farce.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Sep 11, 2021 07:57am
What's in America’s interest is to stay away from meddling in other countries' affairs in the name of the "US's national interest".
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 11, 2021 08:11am
This is called 'U' turn by US, after the disgraceful defeat in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0

