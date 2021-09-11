Dawn Logo

2 FC soldiers martyred in attack on convoy in Balochistan's Kech district

Behram BalochPublished September 11, 2021 - Updated September 11, 2021 09:11am
Two soldiers of Frontier Corps South were martyred and another was injured when armed men attacked their convoy in the Buleda area of Kech district on Thursday. — AFP/File
GWADAR: Two soldiers of Frontier Corps South were martyred and another was injured when armed men attacked their convoy in the Buleda area of Kech district on Thursday.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Saboor and Sepoy Abdul Hakim.

The injured soldier was identified as Abdul Sattar.

Official sources said that members of security forces immediately returned fire, but the attackers managed to escape.

The injured soldier and bodies were taken to a nearby healthcare facility.

In another act of terrorism near Kalat, some motorcyclists hurled a hand-grenade on a police vehicle patrolling the highway.

The grenade exploded close to the vehicle, leaving two policemen and two other people injured.

DSP of Kalat Ghulam Hussain Bajoi survived the grenade attack. He was sitting in the police vehicle.

The injured police personnel and two civilians were taken to Kalat district hospital.

Provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Langove condemned the incidents and said that the elements involved in the two attacks would be brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2021

Comments (1)
AAA
Sep 11, 2021 09:44am
Yet president is talking about amnesty.
Reply Recommend 0

