Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 10, 2021

Three children killed in roof collapse as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Imran GabolPublished September 10, 2021 - Updated September 10, 2021 07:39pm
A view of a flooded road in Lahore after rain on Friday. — Photo by author
A view of a flooded road in Lahore after rain on Friday. — Photo by author

At least three children lost their lives and more than 30 people were injured as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Lahore on Friday, damaging several houses and collapsing roofs in some areas.

Rescue officials said a roof-collapse incident reported at 10:16am in the Kahna area claimed the lives of the three children. One of them died on the spot, while two were critically injured who were taken to a nearby hospital but couldn’t survive.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, in a statement, expressed sorrow over the death of the three minors and sought a report into the incident from the authorities concerned.

According to Rescue 1122, five roof-collapse incidents were reported in total in which three children died and seven others injured.

The incidents were reported in Wahga Village, Jhodhu Village Raiwind, Old Kahna Main Bazar and Chamra Mandi.

In addition, at least 25 people were injured in 52 road accidents caused by rains across the Punjab capital.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed authorities to drain out rainwater “as soon as possible”. He also called upon officials to take measures for ensuring smooth traffic flow across the city.

Met officials said the rain started at 7:07am and continued till the afternoon. The maximum rainfall was recorded in the Lakhsmi area at 138 millimetres, followed by Tajpura 117mm, Farrukhabad 109mm and Pani Wala Tailab 99mm.

Azhar Mashwani, the Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, shared a rainwater clearance report on Twitter, saying the majority of the areas had been cleared.

Power supply disrupted

Heavy rain also severely affected Lahore's power transmission system, with more than 220 feeders of the Lahore Electricity Supply Corporation (Lesco) having tripped.

Officials at the power utility said the heavy rain also caused difficulties for ground staff in carrying out maintenance work.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Factory on fire

Factory on fire

Zafar Mirza
Unregistered factories producing exclusively exportable products are effectively death traps for our workers.
Disparity remains
10 Sep 2021

Disparity remains

Books that categorise worms as reptiles can surely not be described as being of a high standard.
Serving society
10 Sep 2021

Serving society

Social work became an intrinsic part of Kaniz’s being.
Who lost America?
Updated 10 Sep 2021

Who lost America?

Washington is obsessed, however valid its concerns may be, with competition with China.
Songs of deficits past
Updated 09 Sep 2021

Songs of deficits past

The imbalances have already appeared, faster than anyone thought they would.

Editorial

Land record online
10 Sep 2021

Land record online

Doubtful and ambiguous land titles are a huge impediment in the evolution of the housing and construction-financing industry.
10 Sep 2021

For a free media

IN the face of the inflexible attitude of the government on the proposed media regulatory body issue, journalists’...
10 Sep 2021

Not in school

A LOT has been said about the country’s appallingly large out-of-school child population and how it adversely...
EVM controversy
Updated 09 Sep 2021

EVM controversy

Now that there is a renewed push for electoral reforms, it is critical to get them right.
Updated 09 Sep 2021

More replacements

THE high turnover of bureaucrats holding important positions in Punjab is a manifestation of the PTI’s uneasy...
Updated 09 Sep 2021

Fort gate collapse

THE collapse last week of a good portion of the façade of the historical Pucca Qila in Hyderabad is highly...