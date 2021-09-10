Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 10, 2021

Constructive engagement, humanitarian support necessary for enduring peace in Afghanistan: COAS

Dawn.comPublished September 10, 2021 - Updated September 10, 2021 05:38pm
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs a meeting of the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on Friday. — Screengrab via DG ISPR Twitter
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs a meeting of the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on Friday. — Screengrab via DG ISPR Twitter

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support by the international community was "imperative" for achieving enduring peace and stability in war-torn Afghanistan.

He made the comment while chairing a meeting of the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed the global, regional and domestic security situation, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a series of tweets. It was informed about the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, the security along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and safeguards put in place against various threats, the DG ISPR added.

The army chief expressed "satisfaction" regarding the efficacy of Pakistan's border management system because of which the country's borders remained secure and internal security remained intact amid the rapidly unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Read: Pakistan side of Afghan border is secure: DG ISPR

He also appreciated Pakistan Army's role and support in the "overall and transit-related efforts undertaken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries".

He reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to peace, the DG ISPR said.

During the meeting, the forum termed close cooperation among all regional stakeholders necessary to establish peace and stability in South Asia.

It paid tribute to the lifelong struggle and sacrifices of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who passed away earlier this month, and expressed solidarity with people in occupied Kashmir who continue facing oppression and violence by the Indian state.

Meanwhile, the COAS also appreciated the troops for security during Muharram and directed them to remain completely ready to counter conventional and non-conventional threats against the country.

"The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs," the COAS reiterated.

A day earlier, the country's civil and military leadership vowed to meet all external and internal security challenges vigorously by eliminating re-emerging terrorists and extremist groups through coordinated efforts of all relevant authorities.

They also reviewed and revised the National Action Plan (NAP) launched in January 2015 to crack down on terrorism and supplement the anti-terrorist offensive in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Factory on fire

Factory on fire

Zafar Mirza
Unregistered factories producing exclusively exportable products are effectively death traps for our workers.
Disparity remains
10 Sep 2021

Disparity remains

Books that categorise worms as reptiles can surely not be described as being of a high standard.
Serving society
10 Sep 2021

Serving society

Social work became an intrinsic part of Kaniz’s being.
Who lost America?
Updated 10 Sep 2021

Who lost America?

Washington is obsessed, however valid its concerns may be, with competition with China.
Songs of deficits past
Updated 09 Sep 2021

Songs of deficits past

The imbalances have already appeared, faster than anyone thought they would.

Editorial

Land record online
10 Sep 2021

Land record online

Doubtful and ambiguous land titles are a huge impediment in the evolution of the housing and construction-financing industry.
10 Sep 2021

For a free media

IN the face of the inflexible attitude of the government on the proposed media regulatory body issue, journalists’...
10 Sep 2021

Not in school

A LOT has been said about the country’s appallingly large out-of-school child population and how it adversely...
EVM controversy
Updated 09 Sep 2021

EVM controversy

Now that there is a renewed push for electoral reforms, it is critical to get them right.
Updated 09 Sep 2021

More replacements

THE high turnover of bureaucrats holding important positions in Punjab is a manifestation of the PTI’s uneasy...
Updated 09 Sep 2021

Fort gate collapse

THE collapse last week of a good portion of the façade of the historical Pucca Qila in Hyderabad is highly...