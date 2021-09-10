Constructive engagement, humanitarian support necessary for enduring peace in Afghanistan: COAS

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support by the international community was "imperative" for achieving enduring peace and stability in war-torn Afghanistan.

He made the comment while chairing a meeting of the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed the global, regional and domestic security situation, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a series of tweets. It was informed about the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, the security along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and safeguards put in place against various threats, the DG ISPR added.

The army chief expressed "satisfaction" regarding the efficacy of Pakistan's border management system because of which the country's borders remained secure and internal security remained intact amid the rapidly unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army's role and support in the "overall and transit-related efforts undertaken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries".

He reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to peace, the DG ISPR said.

During the meeting, the forum termed close cooperation among all regional stakeholders necessary to establish peace and stability in South Asia.

It paid tribute to the lifelong struggle and sacrifices of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who passed away earlier this month, and expressed solidarity with people in occupied Kashmir who continue facing oppression and violence by the Indian state.

Meanwhile, the COAS also appreciated the troops for security during Muharram and directed them to remain completely ready to counter conventional and non-conventional threats against the country.

"The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs," the COAS reiterated.

A day earlier, the country's civil and military leadership vowed to meet all external and internal security challenges vigorously by eliminating re-emerging terrorists and extremist groups through coordinated efforts of all relevant authorities.

They also reviewed and revised the National Action Plan (NAP) launched in January 2015 to crack down on terrorism and supplement the anti-terrorist offensive in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).