World must recognise and engage with new reality in Afghanistan, says Qureshi alongside Spanish counterpart

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that there was a new reality in Afghanistan, one the world needed to recognise and engage with.

The foreign minister made the comments while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares after holding delegation-level talks.

"There is a new reality in Afghanistan. The world must recognise that new reality and engage with it. Weigh your options [and decide] what is the best way forward.

"In my view, the best way forward is international engagement as opposed to international isolation," he said, adding that the latter will have undesirable consequences.

"It will not be helpful for Afghanistan, the region and eventually not be helpful for you," the foreign minister said.

He stressed that a "new approach" needed to be adopted, adding that intimidation, pressure and coercion had not worked and that fact must be accepted.

Qureshi said positive outcomes needed to be incentivised.

The foreign minister pointed to the resumption of the evacuation of foreigners on Thursday when a flight left Kabul for Doha and said that such developments were in line with the demands of the international community.

"Be positive and encourage [the Taliban] to stay on course," he said.

