Educational institutions to remain closed in several districts of Punjab, KP till Sept 15: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Restric­tions imposed on educational institutions, gatherings and public transport in 24 districts of the country with a view to curbing the spread of Covid-19 have been extended till Sept 15.

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) through a notification on Thursday night confirmed that educational institutions would remain closed until Sept 15. The restrictions imposed on gymnasiums and public transport had also been extended, said the notification.

In another important development, the Sindh government while responding to a demand from the traders’ community allowed business activities on Fridays. Businesses remained suspended for past several weeks under the coronavirus precautionary measures.

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a statement said that from now onwards the businesses in Karachi would remain closed on Sundays.

“The Sindh government has decided to keep businesses open on Fridays,” he said. “The traders and their bodies have been conveyed about the new decision and from this week the businesses would remain closed only on Sundays.”

The NCOC had decided on March 3 to close educational institutions in 24 high-prevalence districts till Sept 12. It also decided that the decision would be reviewed on Sept 9.

However, the authorities generally remained reluctant to comment freely on extension of school closure.

That was apparently the reason why Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan wrote earlier in the day in response to a Dawn query: “Matter under review. No decision yet, but will be based on evaluation of latest trend, as always.”

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2021