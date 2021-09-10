Dawn Logo

PML-N defuses Javed Latif’s ‘salvo’ about Nawaz return

Zulqernain TahirPublished September 10, 2021 - Updated September 10, 2021 10:06am
A combination photo of PML-N MNA Javed Latif (L) and PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb (R). — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: PML-N MNA Javed Latif’s claim that the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan this year is immediately rebuffed by the party saying that he will only get a return flight booked when doctors in London give him ‘clean health chit’.

After appearing before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the assets beyond means case here on Thursday, Latif told reporters that Nawaz Sharif was returning to the country this year.

“Nawaz Sharif cannot stay abroad any longer because of crises in Pakistan. He will return this year and lead the nation even if his treatment is not complete,” he said and added those (powers that be) who ended Sharif’s government would bring him back as he was the ‘only one’ who could steer the country out of the crises created by the selected regime of Imran Khan.

“Nawaz Sharif will become prime minister for the fourth time,” Latif claimed, who was released from jail a couple of months ago in a case of ‘inciting people against the state institutions’.

When contacted PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will return when doctors will give a clean bill of health allowing him to travel and when the party decides.”

Last month PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had ruled out the return of the party supremo to the country until his ‘full recovery’, asserting that he could legally stay in the UK till the British immigration tribunal decided his appeal against the home department’s refusal to extend his visa.

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

NAB grills Latif

The NAB’s CIT grilled Javed Latif for about two hours seeking answers about the means of accumulating the huge property to his and his relatives’ names. Reportedly he could not satisfy the investigators.

NAB has accused Latif of acquiring assets worth billions of rupees in the name of his siblings after coming into politics. Before entering politics, he reportedly lived in an inherited ‘12-marla’ house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura. He allegedly acquired the majority of his assets in the name of his relatives to park his ‘black money’. Latif said NAB asked him about alleged misuse of authority to make assets. “In spite of replying to its queries, the investigation against me is not being concluded by the bureau. I have been facing such an investigation for the last three years and no misuse of authority or corruption have been proved against me,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2021

