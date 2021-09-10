Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 10, 2021

Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away

Sirajuddin | Dawn.comPublished September 10, 2021 - Updated September 10, 2021 12:26am
Rahimullah Yusufzai was honoured for his work by the government and was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2005 followed by Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2010. — Photo courtesy Facebook
Rahimullah Yusufzai was honoured for his work by the government and was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2005 followed by Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2010. — Photo courtesy Facebook

Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai passed away on Thursday after a protracted battle with cancer, his son Arshad Yusufzai confirmed.

The Peshawar-based journalist was considered an expert on the country's tribal districts, Afghanistan and the Taliban. He covered the situation in Afghanistan since the Soviet invasion in 1979 and interviewed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden as well as Taliban founder Mullah Omar.

Yusufzai was the resident editor of The News in Peshawar and had also worked as a correspondent for Time magazine and the BBC.

The late journalist was honoured for his work by the Pakistani government and was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2005 followed by Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2010.

His funeral prayers will be held in his native village of Inzargai in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district at 11am on Friday (tomorrow).

Condolences poured in from journalists and politicians on Yusufzai's passing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was saddened to hear of the death of "one of Pakistan's most well-respected journalists".

"He was an opinion maker because his columns were well researched," the premier said, offering condolences to the family of the deceased journalist.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said he was "heartbroken".

Paying tribute to Yusufzai, Shehbaz recalled him as a "veteran journalist, seasoned analyst & thorough gentleman", adding that "his death has left a huge void in the field of journalism."

"He was one of the most credible voices on the politics of the region, particularly Afghanistan & war on terror," the PML-N president noted.

"Will remember him for his professionalism, his decency, his dedication to his work and his mild-mannered demeanour," said Waziristan MNA Mohsin Dawar.

Former senator Farhatullah Babar also paid rich tribute to Yusufzai, saying: "An accomplished journalist, a keen researcher, a perceptive observer of Afghan scene and above all a great human being. Rahimullah's modesty [was] matched only by his competence. A heavyweight who, unlike many, never threw his weight around."

Former Dawn editor Abbas Nasir called Yusufzai a lovely friend and a revered colleague, adding that he had inspired an entire crop of top journalists.

"His reporting on Afghanistan when there was no access was impeccable [and] sure-footed as he created an incredible network," Abbas said.

"In Rahimullah Yusufzai's death we have lost a lovely friend, a towering journalist and a reporting institution," said journalist Talat Hussain.

Journalist Zarrar Khuhro said Yusufzai's passing was "truly the end of an era".

"A man of deep insight and great learning. A giant whose loss simply cannot be filled. He will be greatly missed," he added.

BBC Correspondent Barbara Plett Usher said the late journalist was a "generous colleague and a journalist of great knowledge, wisdom, integrity".

"Some of my most meaningful reporting in Pakistan was done with him," she recalled.

"Most credible name to have reported on allied forces' Afghanistan capture in 2001 following 9/11 attacks," noted Indian journalist Nagendar Sharma.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Grinning infamy
09 Sep 2021

Grinning infamy

The US and its allies seek to control Afghanistan from the grave.
The new Afghanistan
Updated 09 Sep 2021

The new Afghanistan

The UN representative in Afghanistan has made the most sensible suggestion about what needs to be done.
Dire straits
09 Sep 2021

Dire straits

The Afghan economy is on the verge of collapse.
The Taliban challenge
Updated 08 Sep 2021

The Taliban challenge

The most serious challenge for the Afghan Taliban is to maintain the unity within their ranks.

Editorial

EVM controversy
Updated 09 Sep 2021

EVM controversy

Now that there is a renewed push for electoral reforms, it is critical to get them right.
Updated 09 Sep 2021

More replacements

THE high turnover of bureaucrats holding important positions in Punjab is a manifestation of the PTI’s uneasy...
Updated 09 Sep 2021

Fort gate collapse

THE collapse last week of a good portion of the façade of the historical Pucca Qila in Hyderabad is highly...
08 Sep 2021

Energy options

THE government expects the CCI-approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2021-30 to tackle such vital...
New ‘cabinet’
Updated 08 Sep 2021

New ‘cabinet’

WHILE the Afghan Taliban announced members of an interim ‘cabinet’ on Tuesday — the first step towards the...
08 Sep 2021

Debatable selections

IT was a throwback to one of those days in Pakistan cricket when all sense seems to have vanished, when nothing...