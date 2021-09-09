PM Imran emphasises better coordination, effective measures to achieve National Action Plan targets

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasised the need for enhanced coordination and effective measures to achieve targets decided under the revised National Action Plan in a meeting of the apex committee on the NAP.

The chief of army staff, director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence Agency (ISI), federal ministers of foreign affairs, defence, finance, interior and information, the national security adviser, chief ministers of all the provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, federal secretaries, chief secretaries, inspector generals of police and other senior civil and military officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress made on various components of the National Action Plan and discussed the latest developments, including the situation in Afghanistan and its implications on Pakistan, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

It also reviewed the short, medium and long-term targets set under the NAP and the role and responsibilities of stakeholders, including the Centre, provinces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The meeting decided to establish tangible key performance indicators for each of those targets with specified timelines, the statement said.

Furthermore, the apex committee on the NAP decided to "fast track implementation of various measures to meet emergent security challenges including cyber security, espionage, judicial and civil reforms, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, counter violent extremism and other issues having a direct bearing on national security".

A National Crisis Information Management Cell would be set up with the ministries of interior and information playing a central role, the committee decided.

The meeting reviewed steps taken to ensure the security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan on both the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as other projects, according to the PMO.

It also reviewed the internal security situation, especially in light of recent incidents, the PMO said, adding that the committee decided to take all measures to ensure internal security and to deal with miscreants with the "full force of the law".

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran noted that Pakistan had paid a "huge price" in the fight against terrorism and paid tribute to the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement agencies for their "invaluable contributions and sacrifices towards ensuring internal security", the PMO statement added.

Last month, a meeting of the country's civilian and military leadership had reviewed the implementation of the National Action Plan, expressing satisfaction over the achievements made so far and had decided to update it.