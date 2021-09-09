Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus ahead of New Zealand series

Cricketer Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined under the Covid-19 protocols, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Nawaz was part of the T20i and the ODI squads for Pakistan's upcoming home series against New Zealand starting Sep 17. The cricket board, however, didn't clarify whether the left-arm spinner will be a part of the series commencing a week later.

According to the PCB, Nawaz tested positive during the second round of testing in Islamabad on Wednesday.

It added that all other squad members tested negative and the national side will hold a training session as per schedule on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The series against Kiwis will kick off with ODIs at the Rawalpindi stadium on Sept 17, Sept 19, and Sept 21, while the Gaddafi Stadium will host five T20s scheduled to take place from Sept 25 to Oct 3.

Schedule

Sept 11 – Arrival in Islamabad

Sept 12-14 – Room isolation

Sept 15-16 – Training/practice/intra-squad match

Sept 17 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 19 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 21 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 25 – 1st T20I, Lahore

Sept 26 – 2nd T20I, Lahore

Sept 29 – 3rd T20I, Lahore

Oct 01 – 4th T20I, Lahore

Oct 03 – 5th T20I, Lahore

New Zealand are the first side to visit Pakistan in what will be a bumper 2021-22 season for the local cricket fans. Following the tour by Black Caps, England’s men and women sides will play T20 Internationals fixtures in Karachi before West Indies are expected to arrive in the port city in December for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

Australia are then scheduled to undertake a full tour in February/March 2022 in what would be their first trip to Pakistan since 1998.