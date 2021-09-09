PAF aircraft brings relief goods to Kabul

A C-130 aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force carrying relief goods for Afghans landed at the Kabul airport on Thursday morning.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan, while receiving the goods at the Kabul airport, said that the process of providing relief and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people will continue in weeks and months to come.

The relief package included around 10 tonnes of flour, 1.5 tonnes of ghee and a large quantity of medicines.

The ambassador said another C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods will land at Kandahar airport tomorrow (Friday), while yet another consignment will reach Khost a day after. He added that Torkham and Chaman borders will be used alongside air channels to dispatch relief goods and extend humanitarian assistance to people in Afghanistan.

Last month, Executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley had acknowledged Pakistan for establishing a "humanitarian air bridge" to Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Beasley had expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work of the UN agency in providing food assistance to people in Afghanistan.

He had also discussed ways of facilitating "the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people" with the premier.

PM Imran had in April 2020 also directed the authorities in the country to prepare a relief package for the Afghan refugees and Internally Displaced Persons facing hardship due to the coronavirus epidemic.