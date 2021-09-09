Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 09, 2021

PAF aircraft brings relief goods to Kabul

Dawn.comPublished September 9, 2021 - Updated September 9, 2021 04:09pm
PAF's C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods for Afghans lands at the Kabul airport on Thursday. — Picture via Radio Pakistan
PAF's C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods for Afghans lands at the Kabul airport on Thursday. — Picture via Radio Pakistan

A C-130 aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force carrying relief goods for Afghans landed at the Kabul airport on Thursday morning.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan, while receiving the goods at the Kabul airport, said that the process of providing relief and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people will continue in weeks and months to come.

The relief package included around 10 tonnes of flour, 1.5 tonnes of ghee and a large quantity of medicines.

The ambassador said another C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods will land at Kandahar airport tomorrow (Friday), while yet another consignment will reach Khost a day after. He added that Torkham and Chaman borders will be used alongside air channels to dispatch relief goods and extend humanitarian assistance to people in Afghanistan.

Last month, Executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley had acknowledged Pakistan for establishing a "humanitarian air bridge" to Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Beasley had expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work of the UN agency in providing food assistance to people in Afghanistan.

He had also discussed ways of facilitating "the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people" with the premier.

PM Imran had in April 2020 also directed the authorities in the country to prepare a relief package for the Afghan refugees and Internally Displaced Persons facing hardship due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Grinning infamy
09 Sep 2021

Grinning infamy

The US and its allies seek to control Afghanistan from the grave.
The new Afghanistan
Updated 09 Sep 2021

The new Afghanistan

The UN representative in Afghanistan has made the most sensible suggestion about what needs to be done.
Dire straits
09 Sep 2021

Dire straits

The Afghan economy is on the verge of collapse.
The Taliban challenge
Updated 08 Sep 2021

The Taliban challenge

The most serious challenge for the Afghan Taliban is to maintain the unity within their ranks.

Editorial

EVM controversy
Updated 09 Sep 2021

EVM controversy

Now that there is a renewed push for electoral reforms, it is critical to get them right.
Updated 09 Sep 2021

More replacements

THE high turnover of bureaucrats holding important positions in Punjab is a manifestation of the PTI’s uneasy...
Updated 09 Sep 2021

Fort gate collapse

THE collapse last week of a good portion of the façade of the historical Pucca Qila in Hyderabad is highly...
08 Sep 2021

Energy options

THE government expects the CCI-approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2021-30 to tackle such vital...
New ‘cabinet’
Updated 08 Sep 2021

New ‘cabinet’

WHILE the Afghan Taliban announced members of an interim ‘cabinet’ on Tuesday — the first step towards the...
08 Sep 2021

Debatable selections

IT was a throwback to one of those days in Pakistan cricket when all sense seems to have vanished, when nothing...