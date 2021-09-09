Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 09, 2021

COAS, CIA chief discuss regional security, situation in Afghanistan

Naveed SiddiquiPublished September 9, 2021 - Updated September 9, 2021 02:23pm
This photo shows CIA Director William Burns with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Photo provided by author
This photo shows CIA Director William Burns with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Photo provided by author

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the military's media affairs wing.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and the current situation in Afghanistan were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people," the statement said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan crisis, including successful evacuation operations, and efforts for regional stability. He also pledged to play a role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, it added.

This is not the first time the CIA chief has visited Pakistan.

According to the New York Times, Burns had earlier travelled to Pakistan for meetings with the COAS and ISI director to explore the possibility of counterterrorism cooperation between the two sides.

However, at the time government officials had suggested that he was firmly told that Pakistan would not host the spy agency’s drone bases on its territory.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has urged Pakistan to play a critical role in bringing an inclusive government in Kabul.

“We have been in regular touch with the Pakistani leadership and have discussed Afghanistan in detail,” a State Department spokesperson told Dawn on Tuesday when asked to comment on Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has frequently and publicly advocated for an inclusive government with broad support in Afghanistan and we look to Pakistan to play a critical role in enabling that outcome,” the official added.

Pak US Ties , Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Grinning infamy
09 Sep 2021

Grinning infamy

The US and its allies seek to control Afghanistan from the grave.
The new Afghanistan
Updated 09 Sep 2021

The new Afghanistan

The UN representative in Afghanistan has made the most sensible suggestion about what needs to be done.
Dire straits
09 Sep 2021

Dire straits

The Afghan economy is on the verge of collapse.
The Taliban challenge
Updated 08 Sep 2021

The Taliban challenge

The most serious challenge for the Afghan Taliban is to maintain the unity within their ranks.

Editorial

EVM controversy
Updated 09 Sep 2021

EVM controversy

Now that there is a renewed push for electoral reforms, it is critical to get them right.
Updated 09 Sep 2021

More replacements

THE high turnover of bureaucrats holding important positions in Punjab is a manifestation of the PTI’s uneasy...
Updated 09 Sep 2021

Fort gate collapse

THE collapse last week of a good portion of the façade of the historical Pucca Qila in Hyderabad is highly...
08 Sep 2021

Energy options

THE government expects the CCI-approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2021-30 to tackle such vital...
New ‘cabinet’
Updated 08 Sep 2021

New ‘cabinet’

WHILE the Afghan Taliban announced members of an interim ‘cabinet’ on Tuesday — the first step towards the...
08 Sep 2021

Debatable selections

IT was a throwback to one of those days in Pakistan cricket when all sense seems to have vanished, when nothing...