Trio of rear admirals promoted to vice admiral rank: Pakistan Navy

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday promoted three rear admirals to the rank of vice admiral, according to the force's spokesperson.

In a statement, the Pakistan Navy said the promoted officers were Vice Admiral Imran Ahmad, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Vice Admiral Awais Ahmad Bilgrami.

"All three officers have extensive experience of performing at various command and staff positions in the Pakistan Navy," the spokesperson said.

The statement said Vice Admiral Imran Ahmad was currently serving as the deputy chief of naval staff (projects).

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has served as the commandant of the Pakistan Naval Academy, deputy president of the National Defence University, deputy chief of naval staff (admin) and the naval secretary, the spokesperson said.

He is currently serving as the Commander Pakistan Fleet, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Awais Ahmad Bilgrami has served as the chief staff officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, principal secretary to the chief of naval staff and deputy chief of naval staff (operations). He has also held important posts in the ministry of defence, the statement said.

He is currently serving as the commander Karachi, the statement said.