Heavy rain, thunderstorm expected in Karachi, other areas of Sindh tomorrow: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm in Karachi and other areas of Sindh on Friday night.

Met Department Director General (DG) Sardar Sarfaraz told Dawn.com on Thursday that the current spell of rain started on Wednesday under a new low-pressure weather system, with Badin, Thatta and Umerkot and other areas of Sindh receiving showers.

He said the weather system was expected to cause rains across the province and would exit the region by Saturday.

The DG added that Karachi was likely to have thunderstorms and intermittent rain today (Thursday) as well.

According to a weather update on the Met Office's website, rain and thunderstorms are also expected in the eastern areas of Balochistan and parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Thursday) and tomorrow.

The update dated Sept 9 said northeastern parts of Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, KP and AJK had received heavy rain and thunderstorm over the past 24 hours, while the weather in the rest of the country remained hot and humid.

The current spell of rain in Karachi follows another one recently, during which the metropolis reported at least four electrocution deaths, including that of a minor girl.

That spell, which had occurred last week, inundated roads, low-lying areas and even upscale neighbourhoods. Traffic jams were witnessed on almost all major roads of the city in the evening when people were returning to their homes from their workplaces, commercial centres, shopping malls and markets.

Residents in many parts of the city also had to spend sleepless nights because of power breakdowns in their respective localities.