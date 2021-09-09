Dawn Logo

Australia to cancel men's Test match with Afghanistan if Taliban ban women's cricket

Reuters | AFPPublished September 9, 2021 - Updated September 9, 2021 12:31pm
In this file photo, members of Afghanistan's first national women's cricket team take part in a training session in Kabul. — AFP
In this file photo, members of Afghanistan's first national women's cricket team take part in a training session in Kabul. — AFP

Australia's cricket board said on Thursday it will scrap a planned Test match against the Afghanistan men's team if the Asian country's Taliban rulers do not allow women to play the sport.

Australian broadcaster SBS quoted a Taliban representative as saying he did not think women would be allowed to play cricket because it was “not necessary” and it would be against Islam if women players faced a situation where their face and body might be “uncovered”.

Cricket Australia (CA) said driving the growth of women's cricket was “incredibly important” to the board.

“Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level,” CA said.

“If recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed Test match due to be played in Hobart.”

Australia were scheduled to host their first-ever Test against Afghanistan on November 27 and CA said last week planning was well under way for the one-off match.

“I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket,” SBS quoted the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, as saying.

“In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.

“It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it.

“Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed.”

Australia's sports minister Richard Colbeck said the Taliban's position was “deeply concerning”.

“Excluding women from sport at any level is unacceptable,” he said in a statement carried by SBS.

“We urge international sport authorities, including the International Cricket Council (ICC), to take a stand against this appalling ruling.”

The ICC, cricket's global governing body, said it was also concerned about reports of the ban.

“This and the impact it will have on the continued development of the game will be discussed by the ICC Board at its next meeting,” an ICC spokesperson said in a statement.

“Despite the cultural and religious challenges in Afghanistan, steady progress had been made in this area since Afghanistan's admission as a full (ICC) member in 2017.”

Comments (28)
Arora
Sep 09, 2021 12:11pm
Brilliant decision by Australia. But the Taliban mullahs will just end up sending neither men nor women.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 09, 2021 12:14pm
Good stand by Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Sep 09, 2021 12:14pm
“I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket,” Look at the misogyny. These are the people Imran khan said have broken shackles of slavery.
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Sep 09, 2021 12:16pm
No problem, afghanistan men will be saved from wasting time on ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 09, 2021 12:17pm
It is great that civilized countries have started taking stand for Afghan women. Very nice.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 09, 2021 12:17pm
Aussies always plays poor politics in game likewise india and UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajdeep
Sep 09, 2021 12:17pm
All countries should take this stand...
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Sep 09, 2021 12:18pm
Isnt it a gentlemens game?
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 09, 2021 12:20pm
This is called intimidation after humiliating defeat from Afghanistan, they all should wait and see the outcome after 6 months
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Sep 09, 2021 12:23pm
Typical Australia don’t want to give asylum to the men’s team
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Sep 09, 2021 12:26pm
Yes the correct stance, ICC should also be considering a similar move
Reply Recommend 0
Ann
Sep 09, 2021 12:26pm
Thank you Australia. If left to Taliban they would soon be saying women don't necessarily need to breath if they cannot bear a child.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Sep 09, 2021 12:26pm
@Hasan, Gentlemen don’t ban women from studying, playing or watching a match or going outside home alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Sep 09, 2021 12:26pm
@Hasan, if there were real Gentlemen around
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Sep 09, 2021 12:28pm
Well done australlia
Reply Recommend 0
Peaceful
Sep 09, 2021 12:38pm
I think Pakistan should show solidarity with islamic Emirate of Afghanistan by banning Pakistani women team.
Reply Recommend 0
Hdh
Sep 09, 2021 12:41pm
Now we are talking
Reply Recommend 0
Hdh
Sep 09, 2021 12:42pm
Thumbs down to terrorist taliban
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 09, 2021 12:42pm
Great decision. ICC needs to do make this uniform policy.
Reply Recommend 0
Sach ka rasta
Sep 09, 2021 12:42pm
@Hasan, and gentlemen are expected to respect women and their equal rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Sach ka rasta
Sep 09, 2021 12:43pm
Cricket Australia's stand is 100% correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Whatever
Sep 09, 2021 12:48pm
@Amir Shah, why do always need asylum?
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Sep 09, 2021 12:51pm
Poor politics in sports, Aussies follows UK and india in its pursuit.
Reply Recommend 0
Naghma
Sep 09, 2021 12:52pm
Their country their rule. Who are you to force them? This will only hurt the Men's team, bad policy by Au.
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Sep 09, 2021 12:53pm
No no Taliban can mot allow that . If Australia do not want to play its OK. Anyways cricket is not a part of taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 09, 2021 12:54pm
Threats and Blackmailing will NOT work with the Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
nadir
Sep 09, 2021 12:55pm
well done Australia. Blackmail the blackmailers.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth pinches
Sep 09, 2021 12:57pm
Great initiative by Australia to clip Taliban
Reply Recommend 0

