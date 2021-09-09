Qatar's deputy PM expected in Pakistan today to discuss Afghanistan, bilateral ties with Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to be paid a visit today by Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, who is expected in Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO), Qureshi and Al Thani, also Qatar's foreign minister, will focus on the developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations.

During the visit, the Qatari deputy prime minister will also call on other dignitaries, the statement said.

The visit will "add momentum" to bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination between the two countries on important regional and international issues, the FO statement said.

"Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties rooted deep in shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate on regional and global issues of common interest," it added.

"Qatar is home to more than 200,000 hardworking Pakistani expatriates contributing to national development and economic progress of both countries."

In a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there was an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen political and economic ties with Qatar and appreciated its assistance to Pakistan during the Covid-19 pandemic, "in particular the care afforded to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for progress and development of both countries".

Qatar emerged as a key player in Afghanistan after the US pullout. It played an important role in US efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan.

Now it is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban, who are in charge in Kabul.