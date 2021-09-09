Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 09, 2021

Smear campaign against Ali Zafar: Suspects’ plea for permanent exemption rejected by court

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished September 9, 2021 - Updated September 9, 2021 09:40am
A file photo of actor-cum-singer Ali Zafar. — Photo courtesy: Mid Day/File
A file photo of actor-cum-singer Ali Zafar. — Photo courtesy: Mid Day/File

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate has summoned singer Meesha Shafi, issued arrest warrants of two and denied exemption from personal appearance to four suspects in a criminal case registered under the cyber crime law by actor-cum-singer Ali Zafar.

All the suspects had failed to attend the hearing before the magistrate on Tuesday.

Actor Iffat Omar, Faizan Raza, Haseemur Zaman, Fariha Ayub and Leena Ghani filed the applications seeking exemption from personal appearance. Almost all of them took similar ground of living and working in Karachi being permanent residents. They said it was difficult for them to appear before the court on each and every hearing.

Ms Omar sought one time exemption due to some personal exigency in Karachi.

However, in his written order issued on Wednesday, Magistrate Yousaf Abdul Rehman rejected the ground taken by the suspects and dismissed their applications for permanent exemption.

The magistrate also issued bailable arrest warrants for Oct 6 of Ms Omar and non-bailable arrest warrants of Ali Gul Pir, who remained unrepresented.

The magistrate summoned Ms Shafi and Maham Javed through summons for the next date of hearing. He observed that a revisional court suspended the orders to the extent of submission of surety bonds of the two women suspects. “So, keeping in view the above, absent accused ladies be summoned through summons,” the order said.

The FIA had lodged the FIR under section 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act and section 109 of Pakistan Penal Code against nine persons allegedly for running a smear campaign against the complainant on social media.

The agency in its challan (investigation report) said the investigation established that all the suspects including Shafi posted serious/direct allegations and defamatory /derogatory content on social media against the complainant.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ANS
Sep 09, 2021 09:54am
Who's the victim herr?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Grinning infamy
09 Sep 2021

Grinning infamy

The US and its allies seek to control Afghanistan from the grave.
The new Afghanistan
09 Sep 2021

The new Afghanistan

What conclusions can one draw from a perusal of the more than 350 articles?
Dire straits
09 Sep 2021

Dire straits

The Afghan economy is on the verge of collapse.
The Taliban challenge
Updated 08 Sep 2021

The Taliban challenge

The most serious challenge for the Afghan Taliban is to maintain the unity within their ranks.

Editorial

09 Sep 2021

EVM controversy

ELECTION reform has become yet another polarising issue between the government and the opposition. The PTI has been...
09 Sep 2021

More replacements

THE high turnover of bureaucrats holding important positions in Punjab is a manifestation of the PTI’s uneasy...
09 Sep 2021

Fort gate collapse

THE collapse last week of a good portion of the façade of the historical Pucca Qila in Hyderabad is highly...
08 Sep 2021

Energy options

THE government expects the CCI-approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2021-30 to tackle such vital...
New ‘cabinet’
Updated 08 Sep 2021

New ‘cabinet’

WHILE the Afghan Taliban announced members of an interim ‘cabinet’ on Tuesday — the first step towards the...
08 Sep 2021

Debatable selections

IT was a throwback to one of those days in Pakistan cricket when all sense seems to have vanished, when nothing...