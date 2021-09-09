Dawn Logo

Traffic plan announced for Pakistan, New Zealand cricket matches in Rawalpindi

Mohammad AsgharPublished September 9, 2021 - Updated September 9, 2021 10:12am
This file photo shows traffic jam at Committee Chowk underpass in Rawalpindi. — Online
RAWALPINDI: A traffic plan has been devised for the upcoming cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand scheduled to be played between Sept 10 and 20.

Cricket Stadium Road will remain closed during the matches.

According to a spokesman for the City Traffic Police, 327 personnel will be deployed to divert traffic on alternative routes as matches will be played under tight security.

The spokesman said Murree Road from Faizabad to Double Road would be completely closed at the time of the cricket teams’ arrival at the cricket stadium and during their departure.

Under the diversion plan, traffic coming from the federal capital will be diverted from Faizabad to Islamabad Expressway, while traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from 6th Road Chowk to Saidpur Road.

Traffic from Islamabad’s 9th Avenue will be diverted to I.J. Principal Road and Stadium Road will be completely closed on both sides from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road.

Traffic police will be deployed on alternative routes to facilitate citizens, he said, adding that traffic wardens will control traffic and provide guidance to citizens on alternative routes.

Rai Mazhar Iqbal, acting CTO Rawalpindi, said citizens could also get information from Rawalpindi police social media groups and its radio station 88.6 to avoid inconvenience.

During the matches, people should use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience, he said.

Mr Iqbal, who was transferred to the district police as a senior superintendent of police (SSP) (operation), still has the additional command of the CTO Rawalpindi, where he is responsible for both traffic and crime prevention.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2021

