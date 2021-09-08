National Command Authority expresses concern over 'destabilising' arms build-up in the region

The National Command Authority (NCA) on Wednesday noted with concern the "destabilising massive arms build-up" in the region, affirming that Pakistan would take all measures to ensure strategic stability in its neighbourhood without entering into an arms race.

The authority discussed the issue at its 25th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today at the Strategic Plans Division headquarters. The meeting was attended by all members of the NCA including federal ministers of foreign affairs, defence, finance and interior; chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force; and the Inter-Services Intelligence director general.

The prime minister is the chairman of the NCA, which is the apex decision-making body for nuclear matters.

The authority "expressed full confidence in the command and control systems as well as security measures in place to ensure comprehensive security of strategic assets of Pakistan", a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

It reaffirmed that as a responsible nuclear state, Pakistan would continue to contribute meaningfully towards global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

The NCA, which was given a detailed briefing on the evolving conflict dynamics in the region, "noted with concern the destabilising massive arms build-up in the conventional and strategic domains", according to the press release.

"The NCA viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security and asserted that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race."

It also reiterated maintaining full-spectrum deterrence in line with the policy of credible minimum deterrence and expressed satisfaction on the development of strategic capabilities.

"The NCA appreciated high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces, and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives," the statement said.

In May, Prime Minister Imran had paid a visit to the NCA facility, his first visit to any nuclear site since assuming office.

During the visit, the premier was given a briefing on various facets of Pakistan’s strategic programme.

“The prime minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Programme and expressed full confidence in the country’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence,” a statement issued at the time said.