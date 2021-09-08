Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 08, 2021

National Command Authority expresses concern over 'destabilising' arms build-up in the region

Sanaullah KhanPublished September 8, 2021 - Updated September 8, 2021 08:44pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the NCA on Wednesday. — Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the NCA on Wednesday. — Photo: PMO

The National Command Authority (NCA) on Wednesday noted with concern the "destabilising massive arms build-up" in the region, affirming that Pakistan would take all measures to ensure strategic stability in its neighbourhood without entering into an arms race.

The authority discussed the issue at its 25th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today at the Strategic Plans Division headquarters. The meeting was attended by all members of the NCA including federal ministers of foreign affairs, defence, finance and interior; chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force; and the Inter-Services Intelligence director general.

The prime minister is the chairman of the NCA, which is the apex decision-making body for nuclear matters.

The authority "expressed full confidence in the command and control systems as well as security measures in place to ensure comprehensive security of strategic assets of Pakistan", a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

It reaffirmed that as a responsible nuclear state, Pakistan would continue to contribute meaningfully towards global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

Also read: Pakistan calls for probe into seizure of uranium in India

The NCA, which was given a detailed briefing on the evolving conflict dynamics in the region, "noted with concern the destabilising massive arms build-up in the conventional and strategic domains", according to the press release.

"The NCA viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security and asserted that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race."

It also reiterated maintaining full-spectrum deterrence in line with the policy of credible minimum deterrence and expressed satisfaction on the development of strategic capabilities.

"The NCA appreciated high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces, and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives," the statement said.

In May, Prime Minister Imran had paid a visit to the NCA facility, his first visit to any nuclear site since assuming office.

During the visit, the premier was given a briefing on various facets of Pakistan’s strategic programme.

“The prime minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Programme and expressed full confidence in the country’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence,” a statement issued at the time said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Coronavirus and conflict
Updated 08 Sep 2021

Coronavirus and conflict

In a world where climate change, pandemics and cyberwarfare are the most pressing threats, why fight a two-decade-long war?
Wars of terror
08 Sep 2021

Wars of terror

Going berserk after 9/11 hasn’t served the US well.
Blood over politics
Updated 07 Sep 2021

Blood over politics

When it comes to the PML-N, the only question is about who will lead the party and what its narrative will be.

Editorial

08 Sep 2021

Energy options

THE government expects the CCI-approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2021-30 to tackle such vital...
New ‘cabinet’
Updated 08 Sep 2021

New ‘cabinet’

WHILE the Afghan Taliban announced members of an interim ‘cabinet’ on Tuesday — the first step towards the...
08 Sep 2021

Debatable selections

IT was a throwback to one of those days in Pakistan cricket when all sense seems to have vanished, when nothing...
07 Sep 2021

ECP appointments rift

AS expected, the opposition has rejected the names given by the government for appointment of two members of the...
Balochistan attack
07 Sep 2021

Balochistan attack

Over the past few months, there has been an uptick in militant activity.
07 Sep 2021

Rupee depreciation

THE recent exchange rate volatility, which saw the rupee drop to a multi-month low of 167.23 to a dollar on Monday,...