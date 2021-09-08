Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 08, 2021

Ministry's report addresses all problems of EVM pointed out by ECP: Shibli Faraz

Dawn.comPublished September 8, 2021 - Updated September 8, 2021 09:04pm
Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — PID
Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — PID

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said his ministry has submitted a report to a technical committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) which "addressed all the problems" pointed out by the ECP.

The minister made the comment during a press conference in Islamabad a day after the ECP raised 37 objections to the introduction of EVMs in a document submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Faraz said that 27 of the objections raised by the ECP were related to the election commission's current capabilities while 10 were related to EVMs. The EVM developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology addressed all 10 of those objections, he said, while emphasising that the 27 other concerns were "not the ministry's work".

He shared that the ECP had formed a technical committee to analyse the EVMs at the end of July. A technical team of the Ministry of Science and Technology participated in the first meeting of the committee which was held today.

It submitted "most of the reports" that the ECP had asked for, the minister said, adding that additional documents would be provided to the ECP in the next meeting which is due to be held on Sept 15.

The minister denied that the ECP's objections were related to the technical aspects of the EVM as it was being analysed technically by the ECP for the first time today, insisting that "we have solved all the problems in this (report submitted to the Election Commission)."

The government was "fully determined" to do the legislation needed and use EVMs in the 2023 general elections, the minister stressed.

In response to a question, Faraz said he was "not interested" in what international experts had to say about the EVM. The PTI-government had offered political parties to bring in their own experts, including from abroad, to analyse the machine, he said.

He said that a politician had questioned how the machine would work in case there was no electricity at the polling station. "The machine is battery operated. You can also operate it on K2. The battery life is 24 hours so it is not dependent on electricity."

He pointed out that the ECP had not accepted the machine but had not rejected it either since the technical process was yet to be completed.

"Our work is making the law and fulfilling the ECP's requirements for the machine," Faraz said, adding that it was the ECP's duty to figure out the mechanism to utilise it.

Read: Reconsidering electronic voting

Faraz assured that the country had the capacity to produce the number of electronic voting machines that would be required for elections.

"You can do training, manufacturing and deployment in two years but that is not our work, it is the ECP's," he added.

In response to another question about the government's plans in case both the ECP and the opposition rejected the EVM, the minister said, "It is the government's job to create a law. When it is done, all state institutions will have to follow it and there cannot be a question of opposition."

He disclosed that the ministry was holding a hackathon to establish the security of the machine.

ECP's objections

In its document submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday, the ECP said time was too short for the large-scale procurement and deployment of EVMs and imparting training to a massive number of operators, adding that it was not advisable to introduce EVM nationwide in one go. It said the polls on one day as required under the law would be nearly impossible.

The ECP also referred to various other issues linked with the use of EVM, including lack of ballot secrecy, lack of capacity at all levels and lack of ensuring security and chain of custody for the machines at rest and during transportation. It also pointed out that there would be no evidence available in case of election dispute. The ECP noted that data integration and configuration issues may crop up due to court orders at the eleventh hour regarding a change in ballot paper.

The ECP said EVMs could not prevent low voters' turnout, low women's turnout, misuse of state authority, election fraud, electronic ballot stuffing, vote buying, the law and order situation, dishonest polling staff, widespread political and electoral violence and abuse of state resources.

It went on to say that in case of introduction of the technology in haste, the conduct of free, fair, credible and transparent elections as per the Constitution was not possible. It was pointed out that Germany, Holland, Ireland, Italy and Finland had abandoned the use of EVMs due to lack of security.

About prerequisites for introduction of EVMs, the ECP said these included availability of a secure and reliable solution, political consensus among the parties represented in parliament and amendments to the Constitution, acts and rules, infrastructure deployment for staggered elections, threat models and risks assessment and disaster recovery plan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Oneliner
Sep 08, 2021 08:01pm
There are THIRTY-SEVEN objections
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 08, 2021 08:02pm
Don't be a yesmen. Give correct and sincere advise to your boss
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Sep 08, 2021 08:03pm
Only Pakistani PTI supporters are the kind of people who will believe your lies after witnessing how the technology ("RTS") was shamelessly hijacked to turn the results of Election 2018 upside down!
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Sep 08, 2021 08:08pm
It is the ideal machine for rigging purposes. It must be used! We cannot accept any other option!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Coronavirus and conflict
Updated 08 Sep 2021

Coronavirus and conflict

In a world where climate change, pandemics and cyberwarfare are the most pressing threats, why fight a two-decade-long war?
Wars of terror
08 Sep 2021

Wars of terror

Going berserk after 9/11 hasn’t served the US well.
Blood over politics
Updated 07 Sep 2021

Blood over politics

When it comes to the PML-N, the only question is about who will lead the party and what its narrative will be.

Editorial

08 Sep 2021

Energy options

THE government expects the CCI-approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2021-30 to tackle such vital...
New ‘cabinet’
Updated 08 Sep 2021

New ‘cabinet’

WHILE the Afghan Taliban announced members of an interim ‘cabinet’ on Tuesday — the first step towards the...
08 Sep 2021

Debatable selections

IT was a throwback to one of those days in Pakistan cricket when all sense seems to have vanished, when nothing...
07 Sep 2021

ECP appointments rift

AS expected, the opposition has rejected the names given by the government for appointment of two members of the...
Balochistan attack
07 Sep 2021

Balochistan attack

Over the past few months, there has been an uptick in militant activity.
07 Sep 2021

Rupee depreciation

THE recent exchange rate volatility, which saw the rupee drop to a multi-month low of 167.23 to a dollar on Monday,...