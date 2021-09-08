Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 08, 2021

Bailable arrest warrants issued for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed in video shoot case at Wazir Khan mosque

Rana BilalPublished September 8, 2021 - Updated September 8, 2021 06:06pm
Screengrab of actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed from their music video for "Qubool hai". — DawnNewsTV screengrab/File
Screengrab of actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed from their music video for "Qubool hai". — DawnNewsTV screengrab/File

A Lahore district court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a case of the alleged desecration of Wazir Khan mosque.

Judicial Magistrate Jowaria Munir Bhatti issued the warrants, while setting the bail at Rs30,000 each, when the two did not appear for a court hearing.

The next case hearing was set for October 6.

The two became the centre of criticism last year in August 2020 after it had emerged that they had shot footage inside the historic mosque while working on the video of a song, “Qubool hai”.

A sessions court had directed the Akbari Gate police station house officer to proceed in accordance with the law on an application seeking registration of a case against the two and others for shooting the video.

Subsequently, the Akbari Gate police had registered a first information report (FIR) against the duo under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The section deals with the offence of injuring or defiling a place of worship, with the intent to insult the religion of any class.

The two were granted interim pre-arrest bail on August 15, 2020, until Aug 25, with a further extension given in September 2020.

According to their counsel, the FIR was baseless and contrary to the facts. He said no dance or music was performed in the mosque as alleged in the FIR and the two were innocent and falsely implicated in the case for ulterior motives.

Qamar and Saeed had also apologised for the incident and issued explanations that shed further light on the video shoot's context.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Coronavirus and conflict
Updated 08 Sep 2021

Coronavirus and conflict

In a world where climate change, pandemics and cyberwarfare are the most pressing threats, why fight a two-decade-long war?
Wars of terror
08 Sep 2021

Wars of terror

Going berserk after 9/11 hasn’t served the US well.
Blood over politics
Updated 07 Sep 2021

Blood over politics

When it comes to the PML-N, the only question is about who will lead the party and what its narrative will be.

Editorial

08 Sep 2021

Energy options

THE government expects the CCI-approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2021-30 to tackle such vital...
New ‘cabinet’
Updated 08 Sep 2021

New ‘cabinet’

WHILE the Afghan Taliban announced members of an interim ‘cabinet’ on Tuesday — the first step towards the...
08 Sep 2021

Debatable selections

IT was a throwback to one of those days in Pakistan cricket when all sense seems to have vanished, when nothing...
07 Sep 2021

ECP appointments rift

AS expected, the opposition has rejected the names given by the government for appointment of two members of the...
Balochistan attack
07 Sep 2021

Balochistan attack

Over the past few months, there has been an uptick in militant activity.
07 Sep 2021

Rupee depreciation

THE recent exchange rate volatility, which saw the rupee drop to a multi-month low of 167.23 to a dollar on Monday,...