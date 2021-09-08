Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 08, 2021

China welcomes 'end of anarchy' with new Afghan govt

Reuters | AFPPublished September 8, 2021 - Updated September 8, 2021 04:24pm
In this file photo, the Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, the Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China. — Reuters/File

Beijing said on Wednesday it welcomed the end of "three weeks of anarchy" in Afghanistan with the establishment of a new interim government in Kabul, calling on the Taliban to restore order in the country.

"China attaches great importance to the announcement by the Taliban of the establishment of an interim government and some important personnel arrangements," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing.

"This has ended more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and is a necessary step to restore order and rebuild the country."

While much of the world has adopted a wait-and-see approach to engagement, China said it is ready to maintain communication with the leaders of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, calling its establishment a "necessary step" in reconstruction.

The Taliban drew from its inner high echelons to fill top posts in Afghanistan's new government, including an associate of the group's founder as premier and a wanted man on a US terrorism list as interior minister.

China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Wang said.

"We hope the new Afghanistan authorities will listen broadly to people of all races and factions, so as to meet the aspirations of its own peoples and the expectations of the international community," he added.

Wang said that China would "not interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs", but hoped the Taliban would "pursue moderate and steady domestic and foreign policies, resolutely crack down on all kinds of terrorist forces, and get along well with all countries, especially neighbouring countries".

Taliban-China ties

After the Taliban took power in August, China had called for an "open and inclusive" government to be established. It had also expressed willingness to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan.

Last month, Hua Chunying, a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, had said, "The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China's participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan."

“We welcome this. China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop ... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan,” she had added.

That followed Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen saying China had played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and was welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of the country.

"China is a big country with a huge economy and capacity — I think they can play a very big role in the rebuilding, rehabilitation, reconstruction of Afghanistan," Shaheen had told CGTN television in an interview.

More recently, a Taliban spokesperson was also quoted by the media as saying that they wanted to have Afghanistan incorporated in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Prior to that, the Taliban had described China as its "most important partner", reiterating that Afghanistan looked to Beijing to rebuild the country and exploit its rich copper deposits as the war-ravaged country faced widespread hunger and fears of an economic collapse.

Comments (6)
Changez Khan
Sep 08, 2021 02:26pm
The Taliban should stay close to China for any future projects and rebuilding.
Reply Recommend 0
Fact finder
Sep 08, 2021 02:28pm
Great
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 08, 2021 02:36pm
Considering Afghanistan's geo-strategic importance, the race to get close with Taliban government is on.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 08, 2021 02:52pm
Friendship with Pakistan is may be divided.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Sep 08, 2021 03:09pm
No recognition only communication
Reply Recommend 0
Kareem Banda
Sep 08, 2021 03:30pm
good luck to every one who says I love taliban
Reply Recommend 0

