Pakistan to host virtual meeting of ministers from Afghanistan’s neighbours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan on Wednesday (today) to discuss developments in the war-ravaged country.

The meeting would be attended by foreign ministers of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting is being held a day after Taliban’s announcement of an interim government for Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that the foreign ministers’ meeting will review the evolving situation in Afghanistan to address common challenges and realise emerging opportunities to ensure regional stability and prosperity.

“It will provide an opportunity to neighbours of Afghanistan to work together for shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which is essential to forge strong economic linkages and realise connectivity agenda,” it further said.

The meeting follows a similar session of the Special Representatives/Envoys of the regional countries for Afghanistan organised on Sept 5.

“The neighbours of Afghanistan have a vital stake in the stability of the country. A peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan will contribute towards transit trade, people-to-people exchanges and security in the region,” the FO said.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2021