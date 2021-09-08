PFUJ concerned over TTP’s warning to journalists

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Tuesday expressed concern over the threat issued by the banned Tehreeki-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to the media and urged the government and owners of media houses to take steps to ensure safety and security of journalists.

A TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani issued a statement recently, warning the media not to use the term “terrorists” for the group, otherwise they would be treated as “enemies”.

PFUJ president Shahzada Zulfikar and secretary general Nasir Zaidi expressed concern over the safety of journalists, particularly those working in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PFUJ highlighted that more than 30 journalists have been killed in these two provinces through targeted killing by militants.

“It regretted that not a single case was solved or anyone arrested,” the statement by PFUJ said. “The new threat has again raised alarm in the journalists’ community after a brief calm.”

The PFUJ leaders said that media personnel were being targeted by terror outfits for giving space to national narrative and authorities questioned them if a press release of a militant group is published. “We are targeted by both sides,” the statement added.

According to them, it is high time that the government should accept all proposals given by the PFUJ to the proposed Journalists’ Safety and Protection bill.

The statement said, “We have suggested that the media owners should be bound to provide life insurance to all employees, particularly those working in conflict areas.” the statement said, adding, “Media owners should also provide safety gear to those working in conflict areas as well as provide them special training in dealing with such situations.”

The PFUJ president and the secretary general also called upon the National Assembly’s sub-committee on information to seriously consider the amendments suggested by it in the proposed bill to make it more effective.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2021