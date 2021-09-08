Aitchison gets ‘warning’ for not implementing SNC

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday issued a warning to the Aitchison College for non-implementation of the Single National Curriculum (SNC).

The government had implemented the SNC for primary classes in all public and private schools and started the new academic session 2021-22 from Aug 2.

A letter [available with Dawn] issued to Aitchison College Principal Michael A Thomson by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) states, “It is to apprise you that the PCTB reviews and issues NOCs to the books after due process not on the request of an educational institution (school/college), but on the request of book developer (person/agency/private publisher) who apply for the same.”

The board called upon the college to direct publishers of the books to submit their work for review and issuance of NOCs.

“You are again requested/advised to kindly do not prescribe those books which have not been given NOCs by PCTB,” reads the letter.

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas also posted the letter on Twitter, saying that there will be “zero exemptions”.

“Letter sent to Aitchison College Lahore for NOT implementing Single National Curriculum in its entirety by Punjab Curriculum Textbook Board. Zero exemptions. I will not let anyone challenge the writ of the government,” he tweeted.

One of the primary class students [at Aitchison] told Dawn that the administration had implemented the SNC from Tuesday adding science, Islamiat and history books were introduced in Urdu.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood had earlier denied that the all-boys schools will not be implementing the SNC. In a tweet on Aug 14, Mahmood wrote: “There is no exemption for Aitchison College or any other school.”

Meanwhile, Aitchison College Principal Mr Thomson did not reply to an email seeking his comment on the issue.

A school functioning in Lahore under the armed forces also reportedly did not implement the SNC.

When an official was questioned about it, he replied that the school did not fall within the department’s purview.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2021