Today's Paper | September 07, 2021

Taliban announce interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar deputy PM

AFP | Reuters | Arif HayatPublished September 7, 2021 - Updated September 7, 2021 08:27pm
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan. — AFP/File
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday announced members of the "acting" government, saying that it will be led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund while the group's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy Afghan leader.

Taliban's deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani will be the acting interior minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi will be the acting foreign minister, political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai will be the acting deputy foreign minister and Mullah Yaqoob will be the acting defence minister, he announced during a press conference in Kabul.

The heads of various other ministries will be appointed soon, Mujahid added.

"All groups have been represented in the cabinet," he said.

'No one will be able to interfere in Afghanistan'

The Taliban spokesperson said Afghanistan had "gained freedom", stressing that "only the will of Afghans" will be applicable in the country.

"After today, no one will be able to interfere in Afghanistan," he emphasised.

Mujahid said that the Taliban had been in contact with various countries and their envoys had visited Afghanistan.

In response to a question, the spokesperson said the country will now be called the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Mujahid said there was no fighting in Panjshir, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their blitz across Afghanistan last month.

Read: 5 challenges for the Taliban in Afghanistan

Implementation of Islamic laws

Separately, in a written statement, Acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund congratulated Afghans for the "withdrawal of all foreign forces, end of the occupation and complete liberation of the country".

A caretaker and "committed" cabinet had been announced which will start working at the earliest, he said, adding that the leaders will "work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and Sharia (Islamic law) in the country, protecting the country's highest interests, securing Afghanistan's borders, and ensuring lasting peace, prosperity and development".

All governance and life in the country will henceforth be in accordance with Islamic law, Akhund said.

"We want to have a peaceful, prosperous and self-reliant Afghanistan, for which we will strive to eliminate all causes of war and strife in the country, and [for] our countrymen to live in complete security and comfort."

Furthermore, the Taliban wanted to have "strong and healthy" relations with all countries based on mutual respect, he said.

"We are committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions and commitments that are not in conflict with Islamic law and the country's national values," Akhund stressed.

He also emphasised that the interim government will take "serious and effective steps" to protect human rights as well as the rights of minorities and underprivileged groups within the framework of the demands of Islam.

The Taliban who swept to power last month, have been expected to announce a government since the United States-led evacuation was completed at the end of August.

They have promised an “inclusive” government that represents Afghanistan's complex ethnic makeup — though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

As they transition from insurgency group to governing power, the Taliban have a series of major issues to address, including looming financial and humanitarian crises.

More to follow.

Moiz
Sep 07, 2021 07:45pm
Who is he ?
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Sep 07, 2021 08:05pm
Did anyone vote for these guys….when will you hold elections..
Reply Recommend 0
Suresh
Sep 07, 2021 08:11pm
It would be a great challenge to recognize Taliban government
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Sep 07, 2021 08:12pm
No one has recognised Afghan govt. not even Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Sep 07, 2021 08:14pm
@Moiz, just another Taliban terrorist , they are not the legal or acceptable government of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Sep 07, 2021 08:16pm
Many "acting" Taliban government members are India-friendly.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Sep 07, 2021 08:17pm
Are these rough hard core minded people capable of running the country?
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 07, 2021 08:19pm
The world is looking for governance and order.. we Shall see how a motorcycle trotting group will run this country..
Reply Recommend 0
MH
Sep 07, 2021 08:20pm
the Afghan cabinet won't be complete without the induction of some talented ladies.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 07, 2021 08:24pm
Best wishes to the new government. Without interference from India and USA, Afghanistan will be a peaceful and prosperous country in no time
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Sep 07, 2021 08:30pm
Good development. I hope foreign powers don't mess around! It is an interim government.
Reply Recommend 0
Sach ka rasta
Sep 07, 2021 08:31pm
Infighting among Taliban leadership for power...
Reply Recommend 0

