Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 07, 2021

Blinken, Austin meet in Qatar on Afghan evacuations

AFPPublished September 7, 2021 - Updated September 7, 2021 01:28pm
US State Secretary Antony Blinken meets with Ambassador John Desrocher and Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Protocol Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhroo, as he arrives at Old Airport in Doha on September 6. — AFP
US State Secretary Antony Blinken meets with Ambassador John Desrocher and Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Protocol Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhroo, as he arrives at Old Airport in Doha on September 6. — AFP

US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin opened talks on Tuesday in key diplomatic hub Qatar as they try to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

The top officials from US President Joe Biden's security team began a meeting at the foreign ministry with their counterparts after a dinner on arrival on Monday with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Blinken in his meeting with the Gulf state's ruler hailed “Qatar's extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens, our partners, and other Afghans at-risk,” the State Department said.

Qatar was the transit point for nearly half of the more than 120,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan in the chaotic final days of the 20-year US war as the Taliban took over.

Qatar is the Taliban's international diplomatic base although Blinken's aides said he has no plans to meet them as Washington instead waits to judge the group's actions in power to determine the level of engagement.

The United States on Monday facilitated the evacuation of four Americans by land from Afghanistan, the first departures arranged by Washington since the military pullout.

A State Department official said the Taliban were aware of the operation and did not interfere.

But non-governmental organisations say that some 600 to 1,300 people — including girls and US citizens — are stuck at the airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Marina LeGree, the founder and executive director of a small American non-governmental organisation active in Afghanistan, told AFP that the Taliban are not letting anyone through.

US officials say they no longer control the airspace in Afghanistan and that the main airport in Kabul, which the US military seized in August for evacuations, is in disrepair.

Blinken and Austin are expected to speak to Qatar about its efforts alongside Turkey to refurbish the Kabul airport to allow evacuations and the arrival of badly needed humanitarian supplies.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 07, 2021 02:35pm
In order to resolve the lingering issues, save precious human lives, effect peace and tranquility, kindly go to the real spot on the ground in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wherein, actual action is taking place instead of sitting at a distance of two thousand plus miles from Kabul.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

How to dismantle Hindutva?
07 Sep 2021

How to dismantle Hindutva?

In India, it would seem theoretically possible to defeat Hindutva through the electoral route that was not available to Europe.
Imposing docility
07 Sep 2021

Imposing docility

Some see an attempt to marginalise even conservative parties
A mere $400,000
07 Sep 2021

A mere $400,000

America’s wound will remain raw and open for years to come.
Moment of truth
Updated 06 Sep 2021

Moment of truth

The Taliban face many tests — of governance, averting economic collapse and containing terrorist groups.

Editorial

07 Sep 2021

ECP appointments rift

AS expected, the opposition has rejected the names given by the government for appointment of two members of the...
Balochistan attack
07 Sep 2021

Balochistan attack

Over the past few months, there has been an uptick in militant activity.
07 Sep 2021

Rupee depreciation

THE recent exchange rate volatility, which saw the rupee drop to a multi-month low of 167.23 to a dollar on Monday,...
Unseemly campaign
Updated 06 Sep 2021

Unseemly campaign

Combating anti-Pakistan ‘conspiracies’ should not mean stifling its media.
06 Sep 2021

Energy pricing

THE government seems to have finally recognised the importance of seasonal energy pricing for domestic and ...
06 Sep 2021

Doing Pakistan proud

HAIDER Ali is in the habit of making history. Already Pakistan’s only medallist at the Paralympics, he won the...