Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 06, 2021

Pakistani armed forces equipped to fight all external and internal threats: Army chief

Dawn.comPublished September 6, 2021 - Updated September 6, 2021 11:03pm
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa delivers a speech at a Defence Day ceremony held at the General Headquarters. — DawnNewsTV
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa delivers a speech at a Defence Day ceremony held at the General Headquarters. — DawnNewsTV

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan's armed forces had all required capabilities to fight all external and internal threats, and traditional and non-traditional wars.

"If any enemy wants to fight us, it will find us ready at every moment and on every front," he said while addressing a Defence Day ceremony held at the General Headquarters.

He noted that Pakistani armed forces were counted among the world's best. "We have fought every enemy courageously and defeated all external and internal plots and above all, by achieving self-sustainability in defence capabilities, made the country's defence impenetrable," he said.

"We have no doubt that the relationship between Pakistan Army and the nation is the strong shield that has always defeated the enemy's plots and black-handed tactics against Pakistan and this unity has always made us persevere."

Highlighting the importance of public support in military operations, the chief of army staff said without the people's cooperation, any army would prove to be a wall of sand "like we saw in our neighbouring country".

"This is why the army's success is dependent to a large extent on the people's support," he added.

Gen Bajwa emphasised the changing nature of warfare, saying instead of large-scale war, modern technology and ways of communication and other tools were used to weaken a nation's unity and ideological boundaries, spread chaos in different sectors and demoralise the people.

"Our enemies are also using non-traditional means including propaganda and disinformation to achieve their nefarious objectives," he noted.

But while the state is aware of the plots of external enemies, "we will have to deal strictly with some internal elements spreading chaos," Gen Bajwa said.

"It is a moment of reflection for all of us that some people are being used by anti-state elements. This is called hybrid or fifth-generation war [in common language]. Its purpose is to make Pakistan's roots hollow and damage the country's unity. InshAllah, we will never let these negative objectives succeed."

In such a "difficult and complex" situation, he said, there was a need to further strengthen the relationship of mutual trust, love and fraternity between the Pakistan armed forces and the nation.

Gen Bajwa stressed that everyone should be aware of the reality that "there is no more room for any kind of extremism or violence on this land," and that no individual or group aside from the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies would be allowed to display weapons or use them.

Moreover, "no individual or group will be allowed to blackmail the state on the basis of area, ethnicity, ideology or religion," he said.

The army chief called upon the nation to work to make Pakistan "progressive, peaceful and a modern Islamic and welfare state".

"Pakistan's strength and preservation are in democracy. To make it more stable, we will have to follow the principles of following the Constitution, justice, tolerance and equality," he said, adding that "negative attitudes like criticism for the sake of criticism, hatred and intolerance" should be discouraged.

"If Pakistan has to progress, we will have to bury our ego and self-interest. [...] And according to [former] US president John F. Kennedy, 'Do not ask what the country can do for you, ask what you can do for the country.'"

Considering the needs of the 21st century, Gen Bajwa said, "We should work along the lines of people's progress and happiness, regional cooperation and acquiring modern technology instead of the negative traditional geopolitical thought against each other."

"I believe that education, health, infrastructure development, population control and climate change should be our priorities," he added.

On regional situation, the army chief said the armed forces were keeping a keen eye on developments in Afghanistan, where he said the situation provided an opportunity to establish peace and stability but at the same time it could also prove to be an indication of further difficulties and threats.

"We are desirous of the protection and progress of our Afghan neighbours and expect that the big powers of the region and the world, including the UN, will play a positive role for establishing peace in Afghanistan," he emphasised.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Oneliner
Sep 06, 2021 10:13pm
Well said
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Sep 06, 2021 10:14pm
who is he trying to convince ?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 06, 2021 10:17pm
India burning after wasting $3billion dollars in Afghanistan!
Reply Recommend 0
One digiter
Sep 06, 2021 10:28pm
I know this hero does not ask for monetary rewards but we can give him all the lands and gold and awards we have.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 06, 2021 10:37pm
Once again, the COAS of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Sep 06, 2021 10:45pm
@Rashid Khan what kind of a question is it?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Imagining the next election
Updated 06 Sep 2021

Imagining the next election

By the look of things, the 2023 polls might become controversial even before they are held.
Cut and run
05 Sep 2021

Cut and run

The heroism seems to have gone sideways.

Editorial

Unseemly campaign
Updated 06 Sep 2021

Unseemly campaign

Combating anti-Pakistan ‘conspiracies’ should not mean stifling its media.
06 Sep 2021

Energy pricing

THE government seems to have finally recognised the importance of seasonal energy pricing for domestic and ...
06 Sep 2021

Doing Pakistan proud

HAIDER Ali is in the habit of making history. Already Pakistan’s only medallist at the Paralympics, he won the...
Taliban recognition
Updated 05 Sep 2021

Taliban recognition

OVER two weeks since they took Kabul, the question of international recognition still confronts the Afghan Taliban....
05 Sep 2021

Witness protection

MUCH ails our country’s criminal justice system. A low conviction rate is why the guilty are not put behind bars,...
05 Sep 2021

De-seating lawmakers

THERE can be little argument that when lawmakers are elected, it is their duty to serve their electorate and if they...