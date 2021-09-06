Dawn Logo

Fact check: Picture claimed to be of PAF jet shot down in Panjshir is actually from US

Dawn.comPublished September 6, 2021 - Updated September 6, 2021 07:19pm
The picture of a US F-16 plane that was falsely claimed as showing a PAF jet. — Photo: Twitter
Anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Massoud and others shared a picture of a fighter jet claiming it showed a Pakistan Air Force plane that was shot down by resistance fighters in Afghanistan's Panjshir valley, but a fact check by Dawn.com and independent journalists shows the picture is actually from 2018 in the United States.

Ahmad, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, tweeted a photo of a military aircraft on its belly on the ground, with the caption saying: "The Pakistani Jet Plane that was shot down by the lion cubs."

The photo was shared by other accounts opposed to the Taliban as well, but a Google reverse image search showed it is an old picture.

An April 2018 article by military news website Military.com showed the picture in question was captured after a US F-16 Fighting Falcon jet crash-landed during a routine training flight near the Arizona-California border.

The same picture was also carried in an article about the crash landing by the Iranian Fars News Agency.

This picture, and other fake news about Pakistan's military involvement in Afghanistan, surfaced as the Taliban said on Monday they had taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their blitz across the country last month.

The anti-Taliban forces had been led by the former vice president, Amrullah Saleh, and Ahmad Massoud, whose father was killed just days before the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

With Taliban fighters advancing into Panjshir, Indian media outlets during the past week ran unverified claims of PAF planes hovering over Panjshir valley and dropping bombs on resistance fighters in support of the Taliban.

India's Republic TV and Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan shared footage that they claimed showed Pakistani drones attacking anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir.

But fact-check website Boom found that the viral clip was taken from a longer video recording of the video game Arma-3, and is not from the military conflict in Afghanistan.

Additionally, Indian news channel Times Now broadcast a clip that it said showed a Pakistani fighter jet hovering over Panjshir, terming it proof of a "full-fledged Pakistani invasion" of Afghanistan.

However, independent news website UK Defence Journal reported that the video in question was actually of an American F-15 jet flying in Wales in the United Kingdom.

Experts had doubted that resistance to the Taliban in Panjshir, the last holdout province, could succeed long-term despite the area’s geographical advantage.

Nestled in the towering Hindu Kush mountains, the Panjshir Valley has a single narrow entrance, due to which local fighters had managed to hold off the Soviets there in the 1980s and also the Taliban a decade later under the leadership of Massoud.

Uzair
Sep 06, 2021 07:15pm
Frankly they don't have the capacity to shoot down an aircraft like F16.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 06, 2021 07:16pm
Again and again shows how India has been involved in de-stabilizing the region. Their lies. fabrication has no bounds
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Sep 06, 2021 07:17pm
I would take it as compliment that Pakistan army and intelligence agencies are able to achieve their targets despite US, NATO and Indian forces combined efforts over the past 20 years!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 06, 2021 07:19pm
Indian Disinformation Network is a laughingstock!
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Sep 06, 2021 07:19pm
They also shot down a Pakistani Augusta in Kunhar river, then they realized it was submarine!! They are rally good these Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
nadir
Sep 06, 2021 07:19pm
Great job Dawn. You remain the most professional news organisation in all of South Asia!
Reply Recommend 0
Huttar G
Sep 06, 2021 07:20pm
This is called hybrid war. They are playing with minds of millions of people for perception in their favour. Pakistan is lacking behind in this field.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 06, 2021 07:22pm
So, Pakistan caught India cheating in a video game too!!
Reply Recommend 0
Kangroo
Sep 06, 2021 07:23pm
Who are these people
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Saad Ahmed
Sep 06, 2021 07:29pm
Was it the legendary Abhinandan who shot this jet down?? :)
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Sep 06, 2021 07:33pm
And idiots on Twitter and Facebook will share it without thinking for moment about aunthenticity. I mean, how is it possible that Pakistan would carry out air operations in a sovereign country without a reason in broad daylight.
Reply Recommend 0
Attaullah Bhatti
Sep 06, 2021 07:33pm
This is black day for the Indians who have grown hawks against Pakistan based on what they are shown in their Mainstream & Social Media. Modiism is the result of this cheap mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Sep 06, 2021 07:34pm
@nadir, so now Dawn is professional? Earlier call it lifafa n now it's professional?
Reply Recommend 0
Stop india to use foreign land for terrorism
Sep 06, 2021 07:34pm
Lol.. Indian media is really a laughing stock so do their afghan pets ( massod, saleh etc)
Reply Recommend 0
Surrender Modi
Sep 06, 2021 07:35pm
Indian media isn’t fooling anyone except Indians themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 06, 2021 07:39pm
That doesn’t look like ‘shot down’. That looks more like abandoned. Lol.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Sep 06, 2021 07:40pm
Indian news is pure comedy gold!
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 06, 2021 07:44pm
UNSC should be made to notice Indian disinformation propaganda to discredit us
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Sep 06, 2021 07:44pm
Surprisingly its not the individuals only hired by Indian State who push this disinformation but also regular TV channels where so called anchors paddle these lies. But their level has definitely taken a massive hit by loss of Indian terrorist activities in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 06, 2021 07:47pm
Indian getting desperate
Reply Recommend 0
Fiarhan khan
Sep 06, 2021 07:49pm
It's Mean, Tea is fantastic .
Reply Recommend 0

