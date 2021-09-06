Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 06, 2021

Hameed holds firm as England chase 368 looking to beat India in riveting 4th Test

AFPPublished September 6, 2021 - Updated September 6, 2021 05:57pm
England's Haseeb Hameed plays a shot off the bowling of India's Mohammed Siraj on day five of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, UK on September 6. — AP
England's Haseeb Hameed plays a shot off the bowling of India's Mohammed Siraj on day five of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, UK on September 6. — AP

Haseeb Hameed defied India as England looked to captain Joe Root to lead them to a dramatic victory in the fourth Test at London's Oval cricket stadium on Monday.

England were 131-2 at lunch on the final day, needing a further 237 runs to reach a victory target of 368, with an absorbing five-match series on a knife-edge at 1-1.

Haseeb Hameed was 62 not out, having been reprieved on 55 when Mohammed Siraj dropped a simple catch in the London sunshine.

Root, bidding to become just the second England batsman to score hundreds in four successive Tests, was unbeaten on eight.

England lost two wickets in the session after resuming on 77-0, Rory Burns falling for 50 on his Surrey home ground before Dawid Malan was needlessly run out.

The most England have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test is 362-9, requiring 359, against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

But Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten century took England to that thrilling one-wicket win two years ago, is not playing in this series while he takes a mental health break from all cricket.

And no side have made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test at the Oval than England's 263-9 against Australia way back in 1902.

Play, in front of a capacity crowd, resumed with Burns 31 not out and Hameed 43 not out on a pitch that was still a generally good one on which to bat.

The pair had denied India an early breakthrough late on Sunday after the tourists had piled up 466 in their second innings.

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur had shared a partnership of exactly 100 after Rohit Sharma had built the foundation for a big total with 127, the opener's first Test century outside of India.

One of the many intriguing sub-plots was whether England would be able to tire India's quicks in the same way the tourists' batsmen had done to the hosts' pace attack during a second innings that lasted for more than 11 energy-sapping hours.

India had again omitted off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, a bowler with 413 Test wickets to his name but yet to feature this series, with the pressure now on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to perform on a wearing Oval pitch taking turn.

Thakur strikes

Pacemen Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah opened the attack on Monday, with the pair both bowling a significantly fuller length and straighter line than they had in the 32 overs that England had batted on Sunday.

However, it was all-rounder Thakur — who already has two fifties with the bat in the match — who made the breakthrough.

With just his fourth ball of the innings, and one delivery after Burns had completed a fifty to take England to 100, Thakur's excellent leg-cutter to the left-hander took the outside edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Pant.

Hameed completed a 123-ball fifty — his fourth in five Tests — before, seemingly losing concentration, he mistimed a needless slog-sweep off Jadeja only for Siraj to drop a routine catch at mid-on.

But Malan, fortunate not to be lbw playing no shot to Jadeja on a tight “umpire's call” review decision, fell for five when he was beaten by substitute Mayank Agarwal's throw from cover to Pant.

Cricket
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Imagining the next election
Updated 06 Sep 2021

Imagining the next election

By the look of things, the 2023 polls might become controversial even before they are held.
Cut and run
05 Sep 2021

Cut and run

The heroism seems to have gone sideways.

Editorial

Unseemly campaign
Updated 06 Sep 2021

Unseemly campaign

Combating anti-Pakistan ‘conspiracies’ should not mean stifling its media.
06 Sep 2021

Energy pricing

THE government seems to have finally recognised the importance of seasonal energy pricing for domestic and ...
06 Sep 2021

Doing Pakistan proud

HAIDER Ali is in the habit of making history. Already Pakistan’s only medallist at the Paralympics, he won the...
Taliban recognition
Updated 05 Sep 2021

Taliban recognition

OVER two weeks since they took Kabul, the question of international recognition still confronts the Afghan Taliban....
05 Sep 2021

Witness protection

MUCH ails our country’s criminal justice system. A low conviction rate is why the guilty are not put behind bars,...
05 Sep 2021

De-seating lawmakers

THERE can be little argument that when lawmakers are elected, it is their duty to serve their electorate and if they...