'Afghanistan has right to be recognised': Taliban spokesman urges int'l community to reopen embassies in Kabul

AFPPublished September 6, 2021 - Updated September 6, 2021 02:28pm
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul on September 6, 2021. — AFP
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul on September 6, 2021. — AFP

The Taliban on Monday called for recognition of Afghanistan, saying the country "has the right" to be recognised while urging the international community to reopen their embassies in Kabul.

“The war has ended, the country is getting out of the crisis. It is now time for peace and reconstruction. We need the people to support us,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul.

Addressing journalists at the press conference, Mujahid stressed that “Afghanistan has the right to be recognised”.

“The international community should open their embassies in Kabul,” he said.

The Taliban spokesman also called upon military personnel who served under the previous regime to join the new force. “The Afghan forces who were trained in the past 20 years will be asked to rejoin the security departments alongside Taliban members.”

He said that any insurgency against their rule would be “hit hard”, after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley — the last pocket of resistance.

“The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another,” Mujahid said.

“Anyone who picks up arms and starts another resistance, without any doubts, will be our enemy.

Technical issues

Three weeks after seizing power but with no government so far announced, the spokesman said an “interim” system would first be announced to allow for changes.

“Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on the technical issues,” he said.

“We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved.” A key issue for the Taliban is the reopening of the airport in Kabul, which was the scene of a massive US-led evacuation plan that ended last week.

Qatar has been working with the Taliban on getting the airport back up and running and, Mujahid said, “serious efforts” were underway to restore operations.

“Technical teams from Qatar, Turkey and UAE are working hard to repair the equipment,” he said, adding international flights would resume “soon”.

Since their sweep to power last month, the Taliban have been met with widespread condemnation from the international community, with many fearing the government will be similar to the brutal regime of 1996 to 2001 when they were first in power.

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
Brownman
Sep 06, 2021 02:36pm
Not until elections are held.
Reply Recommend 0
Robert Mitts
Sep 06, 2021 03:01pm
For that you have to be civilized.
Reply Recommend 0
Robert Mitts
Sep 06, 2021 03:02pm
For that you have to be civilized.
Reply Recommend 0
KK
Sep 06, 2021 03:04pm
@Brownman, you want to bet on that? I think you will lose.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu Ram
Sep 06, 2021 03:15pm
Not solely on your terms or past performances.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Sep 06, 2021 03:24pm
The talibans are not the people choice govt but enforced power by might
Reply Recommend 0

