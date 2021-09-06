Dawn Logo

6 Palestinians escape high-security Israeli prison through a tunnel

AFPPublished September 6, 2021 - Updated September 6, 2021 02:17pm
Israeli security personnel search outside the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel after six Palestinians broke out. — AFP
Six Palestinians broke out of an Israeli prison on Monday through a tunnel dug beneath a sink, triggering a massive manhunt for the group.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) said an alert was sounded at roughly 3am by locals who spotted “suspicious figures” outside the Gilboa prison in the country's north.

The group includes Zakaria Zubeidi — a prominent former leader of Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which was a part of late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat's Fatah political movement, the IPS confirmed in a statement.

This handout image provided by Israel Prison Service shows a tunnel dug beneath a sink at the Gilboa prison in northern Israel. — AFP
Police, the army and agents from Israel's powerful internal security agency the Shin Bet joined the search effort, officials said. Sniffer dogs were deployed and checkpoints set up in the area surrounding Gilboa.

Israeli media reports said it was possible the escapees had already returned to the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

The army said its forces were “prepared and deployed” in the West Bank as part of the operation.

This handout image provided by Israel Prison Service shows Israeli security personnel inspecting a cell at the Gilboa prison after six Palestinians broke out through a tunnel dug beneath a sink. — AFP
In footage that recalled the iconic 1994 prison escape film “The Shawshank Redemption,” the IPS released a video that showed agents inspecting a narrow tunnel dug beneath a sink, burrowing deep into the ground.

The jailbreak occurred hours before Israel begins its High Holiday season, starting with Jewish New Year which begins at sundown.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement called the escape “a serious incident” and said he was receiving regular updates about the search.

All 400 inmates detained at Gilboa over “security offences” are being relocated in case additional tunnels have been dug beneath the facility, according to the IPS.

Police and journalists gather around a hole used by six Palestinian prisoners to escape from the Gilboa Prison after they dug a tunnel beneath a sink. — AFP
Gaza groups cheer

Hamas, the group that controls the Gaza Strip, called the escape a “courageous and heroic act” and a “real defeat” for Israel's security system.

Islamic Jihad, another group in Gaza, lauded the jailbreak as “a powerful blow to the occupation forces”.

Who is Zakaria Zubeidi?

Zubeidi was the former head of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and a well known figure among Palestinians and Israelis.

He was arrested over “terror allegations” in 2019 in a West Bank village near Ramallah.

He had faced charges in the past from the Palestinian Authority for taking part in a shooting attack on the residence of Jenin governor Qaddura Musa in 2002.

Musa died after suffering a heart attack during the incident, and Palestinian security forces arrested dozens of people, including Zubeidi, shortly afterwards.

Israeli security personnel cordon off the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel after six Palestinians broke out. — AFP
Zubeidi, in 2007, agreed to lay down arms and went on to help found Jenin's Freedom Theatre.

In 2011, the Freedom Theatre's well-known Israeli-Palestinian director Juliano Mer-Khamis was gunned down in Jenin's refugee camp in an attack that remains unsolved.

Comments (10)
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 06, 2021 02:03pm
Israel defeat by Palestine
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Sep 06, 2021 02:03pm
After great NATO defeat, India and Israel are next.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 06, 2021 02:03pm
Where there is a will, there is definitely a way.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Sep 06, 2021 02:12pm
"Hope is a good thing, may be the best of the things. And good thing never dies." Famous dialogue of “The Shawshank Redemption”.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 06, 2021 02:15pm
Another Great Escape!
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Sep 06, 2021 02:39pm
Just wow!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 06, 2021 02:51pm
Marvellous. Congratulations.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Sep 06, 2021 03:15pm
6 Palestinians escape prison , where would the go ? GAZA & WEST BANK are open air prison, it is like going to from one prison to another prison.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian delta
Sep 06, 2021 03:15pm
@Rashid, “..After great NATO defeat, India and Israel are next..” IA
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Sep 06, 2021 03:21pm
No victory , celebration until Israel exist on Earth.
Reply Recommend 0

