Afghan Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul

ReutersPublished September 6, 2021 - Updated September 6, 2021 11:00am
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen pictured at a news conference in Moscow, Russia on July 9. — Reuters/File
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen pictured at a news conference in Moscow, Russia on July 9. — Reuters/File

Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy.

"The UN delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries," Shaheen said on Twitter.

Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month.

Shaheen said the Taliban assured the UN delegation of "cooperation and provision of needed facilities".

The United Nations is expected to convene an international aid conference in Geneva on September 13 to help avert what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a "looming humanitarian catastrophe".

Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Sep 06, 2021 11:18am
Wish If these Talibs were living in 21st century they won’t need aid to survive.
Reply Recommend 0

