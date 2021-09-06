Medical student’s father pardons her killer

LAKKI MARWAT: The father of a medical student, who was murdered in Kohat in 2018, has pardoned her killer.

Ghulam Dastagir, father of Asma Rani, who was killed on Jan 17, pardoned her murderer, Mujahidullah, hailing from the Afridi tribe of Kohat, at a function held in Naurang town here on Sunday.

The murder dispute settlement function locally called ‘nanawatey’ was earlier scheduled to be held in Tableeghhi Markez Kohat, but following strong criticism from local elders, it had to be held in Naurang town here.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl MNA Maulana Mohammad Anwar, Awami National Party Lakki chief Malik Ali Sarwar, Qaumi Watan Party district president Amirzada Khattak, elders and prominent religious scholars attended the function.

The members of Marwat Qaumi Jirga, however, did not turn up. In a meeting on Aug 30, the jirga had said it had objection to the out-of-court settlement of Asma Rani’s murder case.

The jirga members had also announced not to attend the reconciliation function as the deceased’s family, belonging to Lakki Marwat, had not consulted them before deciding to pardon the killer.

Members of the Mujahidullah’s family and ulema from Kohat had come to Naurang town to make a request for pardon. The members of both the families hugged each other after the girl’s father announced to pardon the killer.

On the occasion, the speakers said settlement of the murder dispute would bring both the families close to each other.

