Medical student’s father pardons her killer

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished September 6, 2021 - Updated September 6, 2021 10:26am
This file photo shows Asma Rani. — Dawn/File
LAKKI MARWAT: The father of a medical student, who was murdered in Kohat in 2018, has pardoned her killer.

Ghulam Dastagir, father of Asma Rani, who was killed on Jan 17, pardoned her murderer, Mujahidullah, hailing from the Afridi tribe of Kohat, at a function held in Naurang town here on Sunday.

The murder dispute settlement function locally called ‘nanawatey’ was earlier scheduled to be held in Tableeghhi Markez Kohat, but following strong criticism from local elders, it had to be held in Naurang town here.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl MNA Maulana Mohammad Anwar, Awami National Party Lakki chief Malik Ali Sarwar, Qaumi Watan Party district president Amirzada Khattak, elders and prominent religious scholars attended the function.

The members of Marwat Qaumi Jirga, however, did not turn up. In a meeting on Aug 30, the jirga had said it had objection to the out-of-court settlement of Asma Rani’s murder case.

The jirga members had also announced not to attend the reconciliation function as the deceased’s family, belonging to Lakki Marwat, had not consulted them before deciding to pardon the killer.

Members of the Mujahidullah’s family and ulema from Kohat had come to Naurang town to make a request for pardon. The members of both the families hugged each other after the girl’s father announced to pardon the killer.

On the occasion, the speakers said settlement of the murder dispute would bring both the families close to each other.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2021

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 06, 2021 10:18am
Murderer should never be pardoned. This encourage him to repeat the crimes.
Babu Ram
Sep 06, 2021 10:31am
Who is the father to pardon the killer, where is the state?
Rash
Sep 06, 2021 10:32am
This is unbelievable! How can a crime like murder be forgiven out of court!
Indian delta
Sep 06, 2021 10:44am
The father is no one to pardon… where is state?? This is absolutely sickening!!
