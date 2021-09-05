Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2021

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws in Uttar Pradesh

ReutersPublished September 5, 2021 - Updated September 5, 2021 06:33pm
People arrive to attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India on September 5. — Reuters
People arrive to attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India on September 5. — Reuters
Rakesh Tikait, a leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers' unions, gestures as he attends a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India on September 5. — Reuters
Rakesh Tikait, a leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers' unions, gestures as he attends a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India on September 5. — Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi's government to repeal three new agricultural laws.

More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, according to local police.

The demonstration in Uttar Pradesh, a predominantly agricultural state that's home to 240 million people, will breathe fresh life into the protest movement, said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmers' leader.

"We'll intensify our protest by going to every single city and town of Uttar Pradesh to convey the message that Modi's government is anti-farmer," he added.

Over the past eight months, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on major highways to the capital, New Delhi to oppose the laws, in India's longest-running farmer' protest against the government.

The measures, introduced last September, allow farmers to directly sell their produce, outside government-regulated wholesale markets, to big buyers. The government says this will unshackle farmers and help them get better prices.

Farmers, however, say the legislation will hurt their livelihood and leave them with scant bargaining power against big private retailers and food processors.

Farming is a vast sector that sustains almost half of India's more than 1.3 billion people and accounts for about 15 per cent to the country's $2.7 trillion economy.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, another farmers' leader, said Sunday's rally was a warning for Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party, which next year will contest a state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, often seen as a barometer of the popularity of the federal government.

"Our message is very clear — either repeal the laws or face defeat in the state election," he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gfg
Sep 05, 2021 06:53pm
Fascist and Murderer modi doing all efforts to push people under poverty limits..
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 05, 2021 07:06pm
Internal matter of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Sep 05, 2021 07:10pm
Shining India on the fastest route to self destruction with Modi in the driving seat.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Search for miracles
05 Sep 2021

Search for miracles

Similarities between the Taliban and ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ are hard to miss.
To amend or not to amend
05 Sep 2021

To amend or not to amend

People are aware of their rights enshrined in the Constitution and won’t sit by idly being deprived of those yet again.
Return of the Taliban
04 Sep 2021

Return of the Taliban

Will the developments in Afghanistan become a point of inflection for relations in South Asia?

Editorial

Taliban recognition
Updated 05 Sep 2021

Taliban recognition

OVER two weeks since they took Kabul, the question of international recognition still confronts the Afghan Taliban....
05 Sep 2021

Witness protection

MUCH ails our country’s criminal justice system. A low conviction rate is why the guilty are not put behind bars,...
05 Sep 2021

De-seating lawmakers

THERE can be little argument that when lawmakers are elected, it is their duty to serve their electorate and if they...
Opposing narratives
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Opposing narratives

The party leadership needs to remove the confusion to play an effective role in national politics.
04 Sep 2021

Growing trade deficit

LAST month’s drastic increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit, or the amount by which the cost of a country’s...
04 Sep 2021

Vaccine storage

AS the government prepares to administer Pfizer jabs to children under 18 years, parents have raised concerns about...