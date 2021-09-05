Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2021

Inam Butt clinches gold at Beach Wrestling World Series

Dawn.comPublished September 5, 2021 - Updated September 5, 2021 04:06pm
Inam Butt (centre) is pictured with his medal at the Beach Wrestling World Series on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Inam Butt Twitter
Inam Butt (centre) is pictured with his medal at the Beach Wrestling World Series on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Inam Butt Twitter

Pakistan's top wrestler Inam Butt on Saturday clinched gold in the 90kg category at the Beach Wrestling World Series Rome, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the report, Butt defeated his Ukrainian competitor 3-0 in the final.

Earlier in the competition, he had defeated Romania's Mihai Nicolae Palaghia in the semi-final by 3-0 as well.

In a video shared on Twitter after the event, Butt credited the Pakistan Wrestling Federation for his win. He also thanked the Pakistan Sports Board, its director general Asif Zaman and Federal Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza.

"They helped me a lot. We were not getting visas because of Covid. It is because of their efforts that I got a visa and came here," Butt shared.

In a separate tweet, Butt shared he had cut 16kg in weight to "make Pakistan a champion".

A number of officials and fellow sportspersons rushed to congratulate Butt, who has also won medals for Pakistan in the past.

"Congratulations Inam for winning another gold first place medal for Pakistan," tweeted Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Weightlifter Talha Talib also congratulated the wrestler, saying "another gold for Pakistan".

Several cricketers, including Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Ahmad Shahzad congratulated Butt for winning another medal and making Pakistan "proud".

This was not Butt's first win in international competitions. He had won the gold medal at the inaugural ANOC World Beach Games in Doha in 2019.

He added another feather to his cap when he won gold in the 92kg wrestling category at the South Asian Games in 2019.

The Gujranwala-born wrestler was also Pakistan's sole gold medalist in the 2018 Commonwealth Games where he competed in the 86kg category.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Adnan
Sep 05, 2021 03:54pm
Congratulations, another proud day for Pakistan in the field of sports.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 05, 2021 04:26pm
Congratulations. Proud of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2021 04:26pm
Sweet.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Search for miracles
05 Sep 2021

Search for miracles

Similarities between the Taliban and ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ are hard to miss.
To amend or not to amend
05 Sep 2021

To amend or not to amend

People are aware of their rights enshrined in the Constitution and won’t sit by idly being deprived of those yet again.
Return of the Taliban
04 Sep 2021

Return of the Taliban

Will the developments in Afghanistan become a point of inflection for relations in South Asia?

Editorial

Taliban recognition
Updated 05 Sep 2021

Taliban recognition

OVER two weeks since they took Kabul, the question of international recognition still confronts the Afghan Taliban....
05 Sep 2021

Witness protection

MUCH ails our country’s criminal justice system. A low conviction rate is why the guilty are not put behind bars,...
05 Sep 2021

De-seating lawmakers

THERE can be little argument that when lawmakers are elected, it is their duty to serve their electorate and if they...
Opposing narratives
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Opposing narratives

The party leadership needs to remove the confusion to play an effective role in national politics.
04 Sep 2021

Growing trade deficit

LAST month’s drastic increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit, or the amount by which the cost of a country’s...
04 Sep 2021

Vaccine storage

AS the government prepares to administer Pfizer jabs to children under 18 years, parents have raised concerns about...