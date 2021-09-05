Dawn Logo

13 police personnel killed in suspected IS attack in northern Iraq

APPublished September 5, 2021 - Updated September 5, 2021 05:38pm
An Iraqi policeman mans a street in Baghdad, Iraq. — AFP/File
Gunmen opened fire at a federal police checkpoint in rural northern Iraq, sparking clashes that killed 13 police, a security official said on Sunday. He blamed the attack on the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

The attack late on Saturday on the checkpoint in Satiha village in Kirkuk province also wounded five police.

The security official said the clashes with the militants lasted for nearly an hour. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to reporters.

Meanwhile, police sources said the attackers clashed for two hours with police stationed at the village in the town of Rashad, 30 kilometres southwest of the northern city of Kirkuk.

The militants used roadside bombs to prevent police reinforcements from reaching the post, destroying three police vehicles, police sources said.

IS did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack. But northern Iraq has been a hotspot for IS activity since its territorial defeat in 2017 by Iraqi security forces with assistance from the US-led coalition. Iraqi forces routinely carry out anti-IS operations in the rugged mountainous northern region and the deserts of western Iraq where they are known to be holed up.

IS attacks have abated in recent years but continue in these areas where security forces are often the target of ambushes, raids and roadside bombs.

Additional input from Reuters.

