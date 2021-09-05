Dawn Logo

PM Imran calls out India's 'descent into fascism' for filing cases against Syed Ali Geelani's family

Dawn.com | APPublished September 5, 2021 - Updated September 5, 2021 04:08pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Syed Ali Geelani, and calls him "one of the most respected and principled Kashmiri leaders". — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram
Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Syed Ali Geelani, and calls him "one of the most respected and principled Kashmiri leaders". — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed India for "snatching" the body of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani — who passed away on Wednesday — and registering cases against his family, calling it another example of New Delhi's "descent into fascism".

Geelani was buried in a tightly controlled pre-dawn ceremony on Thursday morning after Indian authorities allegedly snatched his body from his family and disallowed his burial to be held in accordance with his will.

"Snatching the body of the 92-year-old Syed Ali Geelani, one of the most respected and principled Kashmiri leaders and then registering cases against his family is just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party) government," the prime minister said.

Indian officials said on Sunday that police in Indian-occupied Kashmir had charged Geelani's family members under a harsh anti-terror law for raising anti-India slogans and wrapping his body in the Pakistani flag.

Police said unspecified family members and some others were charged on Saturday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have not yet been taken into custody.

The anti-terror law was amended in 2019 to allow the Indian government to designate an individual as a terrorist. Police can detain a person for six months without producing any evidence, and the accused can subsequently be imprisoned for up to seven years. Rights activists have called the law draconian.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condemned the arrests and said the "fascist Indian state" should be ashamed.

Meanwhile, Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that even in death, Geelani's power frightened the "fascist [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi regime" which was now taking revenge against his family.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said, "Syed Ali Gilani in his life kept the candle of the freedom movement bright against the extremist government of India.

"Even after his death, the Indian government fears the moral force of his message. His family was not allowed to bury him and a case was filed against his family members."

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to the media in Lahore, said that Modi was so frightened that "he couldn't hand over a dead body to the family".

He said that the Indian prime minister was "such a coward" that he could not bear an expression of freedom.

"The prime minister has strictly condemned this today. Pakistan's government and people strictly condemn it and want to tell the Kashmiri people that we are standing as a wall behind you," the information minister said.

Fastrack
Sep 05, 2021 02:50pm
India is defeated, disgraced and humiliated. But the corrosive "Pakistan obsession" remains- and keeps burning them.
Reply Recommend 0
Goat Lover
Sep 05, 2021 02:54pm
RIP. Geelani Saheb
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2021 02:55pm
See Indians' comments on their TTP's bomb blast killing poor Baloch. They are worse than rabid animals. And will meet the same fate.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 05, 2021 02:55pm
As usual, Modi is playing dirty politics and will continue to pursue his RSS ideology until he is removed. Because of this, India is isolated in the region and public must take note of recent disgraceful defeat in Afghanistan and fruitless investment of over two billions US dollars that could have been spent for the welfare of the poor people in India. In my view, Modi is heading towards deep waters, where he is unlikely to survive.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Sep 05, 2021 03:01pm
India rulers must revisit their policies towards Kashmiris in particular and Indians Muslims in general. A natural alliance is seen against India after it passed CAA. Afghanistan Pak and BD took Kashmiris suppression sensitively, and India must mind that. BJP should shun its politics over Muslims prejudices, gone are days when news were stopped, BJP is loosing popularity each day, it won’t get more votes this time in UP or elsewhere over hate politics.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 05, 2021 03:02pm
Great courageous PM Khan to expose fascist Modi regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 05, 2021 03:06pm
IK is a honest man with integrity. He is doing all he can but unfortunately the system including all state institutions are not supporting him.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Sep 05, 2021 03:14pm
Pakistani Government is more interested in India and Afghanistan than running Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 05, 2021 04:01pm
Ever thought why he never became an Pakistani citizen?
Reply Recommend 0
Mussett
Sep 05, 2021 04:05pm
Rejected
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 05, 2021 04:05pm
India is on the right side of history
Reply Recommend 0
Huttar G
Sep 05, 2021 04:06pm
Well Modi got majority votes means Indian public favour fascism and west loves him so he is comfortable.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Sep 05, 2021 04:15pm
PM IK has evolved as most powerful leader on international politics. Modi and India altogether have become a security threat to global peace. Sooner Kashmir will rise as free state.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 05, 2021 04:17pm
Talk is cheap. What else can you do except delivering emotional speeches . PM IK a failed leader couldn’t stop Modi from revoking Kashmir status . Sure, we need to see results and not condemnation alone .
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Sep 05, 2021 04:26pm
Any ministers left to comment. It’s a race to outdo each other.
Reply Recommend 0

