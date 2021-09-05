Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2021

At least 3 killed, more than 15 injured in explosion in Balochistan's Mastung district

Ghalib NihadPublished September 5, 2021 - Updated September 5, 2021 09:50am
A burning motorcycle is seen at the site of the blast in Balochistan's Mastung district on Sunday. — Photo by author
At least three people have been killed and more than 15 injured in an explosion in Balochistan's Mastung district on Sunday, Deputy Inspector General of Quetta police Azhar Akram confirmed.

He added that the number of casualties could rise.

The attack comes less than two weeks after three Levies personnel were martyred and as many injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in the province's Ziarat district.

Earlier that week, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred and two soldiers injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in the Gichik area.

There has been an uptick in violence in the province, with several incidents of terrorism reported this year, targeting both civilians as well as security forces.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (3)
Joseph
Sep 05, 2021 09:39am
Taliban has arrived.
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Sep 05, 2021 10:04am
Pakistan's enemies are desparate ،but dont worry everything will be ok!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 05, 2021 10:15am
@Joseph, Pretty soon Taliban will arrive in India.
Reply Recommend 0

