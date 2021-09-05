Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2021

Shigar family scales Khusar Gang Peak

A CorrespondentPublished September 5, 2021 - Updated September 5, 2021 10:20am
The three-member family expedition team. — Baltistan Tour Operators Association Facebook
The three-member family expedition team. — Baltistan Tour Operators Association Facebook

GILGIT: A three-member family expedition team, including a teenage girl, has scaled the 6,400-meter Khusar Gang Peak in Shigar district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fifteen-year-old female mountaineer Amina Shigri along with her father, Sharafat Ali Khawaja, and brother, Ahmed Ali, had started the adventure without any sponsors on August 27.

According to Baltistan Tour Operators Association, the family team raised the Pakistani flag atop the peak on Thursday.

Ms Amina has become the first female mountaineer from Shigar to climb the peak.

According to family sources, Ms Amina and her brother had climbed any peak first time in their lives, but their father was an experienced climber as a high altitude porter he had summited many peaks in the past.

Ms Amina and her brother had got training from their father for the summit.

After successful summit, the family arrived back in Shigar on Saturday to the warm welcome by the residents. The family was then taken to their native Hyderabad village in a rally.

Amina Shigri said she had dedicated the feat to national hero Mohammad Ali Sadpara.

She said she intended to raise the Pakistani flag atop the world’s second highest peak K2 in near future.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 05, 2021 11:55am
Excellent news and great move. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Search for miracles
05 Sep 2021

Search for miracles

Similarities between the Taliban and ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ are hard to miss.
To amend or not to amend
05 Sep 2021

To amend or not to amend

People are aware of their rights enshrined in the Constitution and won’t sit by idly being deprived of those yet again.
Return of the Taliban
04 Sep 2021

Return of the Taliban

Will the developments in Afghanistan become a point of inflection for relations in South Asia?

Editorial

Taliban recognition
Updated 05 Sep 2021

Taliban recognition

OVER two weeks since they took Kabul, the question of international recognition still confronts the Afghan Taliban....
05 Sep 2021

Witness protection

MUCH ails our country’s criminal justice system. A low conviction rate is why the guilty are not put behind bars,...
05 Sep 2021

De-seating lawmakers

THERE can be little argument that when lawmakers are elected, it is their duty to serve their electorate and if they...
Opposing narratives
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Opposing narratives

The party leadership needs to remove the confusion to play an effective role in national politics.
04 Sep 2021

Growing trade deficit

LAST month’s drastic increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit, or the amount by which the cost of a country’s...
04 Sep 2021

Vaccine storage

AS the government prepares to administer Pfizer jabs to children under 18 years, parents have raised concerns about...