Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2021

UN assured of Pakistan help in Afghan projects

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished September 5, 2021 - Updated September 5, 2021 10:03am
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York. — Photo courtesy PM Office
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York. — Photo courtesy PM Office
Kabul: An Afghan money exchange dealer waits for customers at a money exchange market, as banks and markets reopen on Saturday. —Reuters
Kabul: An Afghan money exchange dealer waits for customers at a money exchange market, as banks and markets reopen on Saturday. —Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday assured United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres of Pakis­tan’s support for the continuation of UN’s humanitarian work in Afghanistan, as Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid on Saturday travelled to Kabul for meeting Taliban leaders.

A readout of the teleph­one conversation between PM Khan and Secretary Gen­eral Guterres said: “Prime Min­ister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the smooth operation of United Nations’ humanitarian mission for Afghanistan.”

Among other concerns of the world regarding the Taliban rule, provision of a safe and secure environment for humanitarian org­anisations in Afghanistan is a key demand.

A major humanitarian cri­sis is looming in Afghan­i­s­tan with many aid agencies having pulled out after the recent takeover of Kabul by Taliban. An economic turmoil is also inevitable due to the suspension of aid by major donors and halting of payments by the World Bank and Interna­tional Mon­e­tary Fund. This, if it happens, can exacerbate the feared humanitarian crisis.

Although some countries have come up with commitments of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, they have made it clear that the same would be channelled through humanitarian agencies working in the war-ravaged country.

ISI chief travels to Kabul for meeting Taliban leaders

Therefore, for the humanitarian lifeline to be operational, it is important for the Taliban to provide safe and secure environment for the aid agencies to work.

Pakistan has earlier hel­ped the World Health Orga­nisation (WHO) deliver its shipment in Afghanistan. A similar arrangement with World Food Programme is also being worked out.

While underscoring the need for the international community engaging Afgha­nistan, prioritising humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability, PM Khan said the measures would not only reinforce security but also preclude any mass exodus of Afghans from their country, thus preventing a refugee crisis.

So far very few Afghans have left their country for refuge in neighbouring countries, but fears of a refugee outflow remain. UN Refugee Agency last week said up to 500,000 Afghans could flee their country by the end of this year.

The PM Office said the premier in his conversation with the secretary general stressed the opportunity to put an end to 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan must be seized by enabling the Afghans to achieve lasting peace, security and prosperity.

It is believed that the ISI chief’s visit ahead of the installation of the new government was also meant to address some of these issues. He was accompanied on the trip by a delegation comprising senior officials.

A security source said he was to speak to Taliban leaders about issues of concern to both Pakistan and the international community especially humanitarian assistance and evacuation of foreign nationals still stranded in Afghanistan.

Much like humanitarian assistance, evacuation of remaining foreign nationals is a key concern for their countries of origin.

The international community has, moreover, been demanding formation of an inclusive government, permission for Afghans wanting to leave the country, and no terrorist sanctuaries.

Recognition of the new gov­ernment by other countries would depend on Tali­b­an fulfilling these demands.

Meanwhile, Afghan Tali­ban have been making gestures to the world that they intend to engage others.

The ISI chief’s trip, which was possibly meant to be secret, became public after he was spotted along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan and other officials at a hotel in Kabul taking tea. A picture taken by a journalist on that occasion went viral on social media.

Some claim it was Gen Hamid’s second visit to Kabul in as many weeks.

Last week CIA Director William Burns too was in Kabul for a meeting with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a presser on Friday Taliban were the “new reality” in Kabul and Pakistan had no other option, but to work with them.

Also on Friday, the deputy head of Taliban’s political office in Qatar Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai called on Pakistan’s ambassador in Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah. “Both sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect, reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating people’s movement at Torkham and Spinboldak,” Taliban spokesman at the Qatar office Suhail Shaheen tweeted.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties , Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dandy Khan
Sep 05, 2021 08:21am
Kabul Tea is fantastic....
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Sep 05, 2021 09:01am
General Hameed... perhaps the most powerful and influential person in modern history; played central role in liberating an entire country from the most powerful entity in the world, in a show of humiliation that will go in biblical history of modern times.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Sep 05, 2021 09:24am
It is a good move to relay our concerns about the Indian sponsor and trained Terrorist using the AF as a hub to lunch attaches on us.
Reply Recommend 0
Liberal
Sep 05, 2021 10:01am
I hope Tea was fantastic.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajput
Sep 05, 2021 10:13am
All of sudden Pakistan is feeling like the center of this world. Enjoy!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Search for miracles
05 Sep 2021

Search for miracles

Similarities between the Taliban and ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ are hard to miss.
To amend or not to amend
05 Sep 2021

To amend or not to amend

People are aware of their rights enshrined in the Constitution and won’t sit by idly being deprived of those yet again.
Return of the Taliban
04 Sep 2021

Return of the Taliban

Will the developments in Afghanistan become a point of inflection for relations in South Asia?

Editorial

Taliban recognition
Updated 05 Sep 2021

Taliban recognition

OVER two weeks since they took Kabul, the question of international recognition still confronts the Afghan Taliban....
05 Sep 2021

Witness protection

MUCH ails our country’s criminal justice system. A low conviction rate is why the guilty are not put behind bars,...
05 Sep 2021

De-seating lawmakers

THERE can be little argument that when lawmakers are elected, it is their duty to serve their electorate and if they...
Opposing narratives
Updated 04 Sep 2021

Opposing narratives

The party leadership needs to remove the confusion to play an effective role in national politics.
04 Sep 2021

Growing trade deficit

LAST month’s drastic increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit, or the amount by which the cost of a country’s...
04 Sep 2021

Vaccine storage

AS the government prepares to administer Pfizer jabs to children under 18 years, parents have raised concerns about...