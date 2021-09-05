Zahir was alcoholic, not insane, Therapyworks CEO claims

ISLAMABAD: Therapyworks Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tahir Zahoor Ahmed on Saturday said Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of Noor Mukadam, was alcoholic but not insane.

Addressing a news conference at the National Press Club, Mr Ahmed said during Zahir’s physical examination, which he conducted on his parents’ request, the suspect was found addicted to alcohol. He therefore asked him to get admitted to his clinic.

Tahir Zahoor Ahmed said he had been friends with Zakir Jaffer and his wife, Asmat, for the last seven to eight years. Asmat had been associated with his organisation all these years, he added.

He said on July 20 when Noor Mukadam was murdered he was in his house in E-7, adding that he received a call from Zakir Jaffer, who informed him that he (Zahir) had gotten violent and asked him to get him out of the house.

“Zakir said that he did not have any weapon when he asked him whether he was armed,” Mr Ahmed said.

Zakir Jaffer moves IHC against dismissal of post-arrest bail

The CEO said he then sent a team to the house to bring Zahir under control and shift him to hospital, adding that at that time, there was no need to call the police.

The team reached the house and spotted some people already present outside, including Zahir and Noor’s friends, he said.

Dr Wamik Riaz, who worked at Therapyworks, said when Zahir appeared on the terrace and the team members asked him to come outside, but he refused.

They tried to enter the house, but found the doors locked and later informed Zakir, who asked them to break open the door, Riaz said, adding that the team waited outside the house for 45 minutes and then climbed on to the first floor.

Amjad, an employee of Therapyworks who was injured by Zahir, said the suspect held him at gunpoint when he and other team members entered the room.

Zahir then hit him with the pistol butt and injured him with a knife, Amjad said, adding that he called out for help and his colleagues then overpowered Zahir.

Dr Riaz said when he saw a body in the room he came on the terrace and asked people standing outside to call the police.

Mr Ahmed said he called Zakir who told him to remove Zahir from the house. “However, when I informed him about the body, his reaction was strange; he simply said okay,” the CEO claimed.

Later, the police arrived and took Zahir into custody, Mr Ahmed said, adding that Zahir was normal till the arrival of the police. “When the police reached there, he started behaving abnormally,” he added.

“We have been prosecution witness for 26 days,” Mr Ahmed said, adding that the police called him from Lahore on the pretext of taking his statement, but arrested him on arrival.

“Under which section of law they arrested us,” he said.

Ahmed’s lawyer Advocate Mohammad Shahzad Quraishi said police’s role was dubious in this case.

The police were using delaying tactics in registering a case against Zahir and Zakir and only did so after they filed a petition in court, Advocate Quraishi said.

The CEO said Zahir came to Therapyworks in 2013 to get physiotherapy training. At that time he showed no sign of any disease, he added.

Zakir Jaffer moves IHC

Zakir Jaffer, the father of Zahir Jaffer, has filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against dismissal of his post-arrest bail by the sessions’ court.

Zakir filed the petition through his counsel Asad Jamal advocate.

IHC single member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition on Monday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Sheikh Mohammad Sohail had dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Zakir Jaffer and his wife Asmat Adamjee, observing that they committed non-bailable offences and were not entitled to the concession of bail.

The ADSJ also noted that the parents had been in constant contact with Zahir and had “prompt information” of the incident. Despite that they had sent personnel from a rehabilitation centre instead of immediately alerting the police, he added.

“As such, they not only caused abetment but also made utmost efforts to wipe off the evidence of the alleged murder committed by their son,” the judgement read.

It further stated that the recovered call data record, when analysed in tandem with other evidence, “sufficiently connects” the parents with the commission of the alleged offences.

Noor Mukadam, daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was brutally murdered on July 20 at a residence in F-7/4.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2021